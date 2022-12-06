Temple guard Khalif Battle continued his recent strong play with a team-high 20 points in Temple's 70-60 win over Big 5 foe St. Joseph's Tuesday night at the Liacouras Center that secured the Owls at least a share of the Big 5 title.

Battle entered the matchup having averaged 25 points per contest over his last four games. Against the Hawks, Battle's performance was highlighted by an and-1 reverse layup that put the win away for good.

After missing all but seven games last season with a broken foot, Battle started this season with some up-and-down performances. Since bottoming out with a two-point performance against Vanderbilt, however, the New Jersey native has scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven games, including five straight.

“I know I can score,” Battle said after the game. “I think we've just got to do a better job. I don't think we played the best today.”

With the win, the Owls improved to 3-0 in the Big 5 and 6-4 overall. It also guaranteed them their first share of the Big 5 title since the 2011-2012 season.

Coincidentally, the Owls co-led the Big 5 with the Hawks that year. Meanwhile, St. Joe’s dropped to 1-1 in the Big 5 and 3-6 on the season.

“It means a lot,” Temple coach Aaron McKie said. “I’ve been a part of [the Big 5] my entire life for the most part -- as a fan, as a player, and now as a coach. You can put your name in the history books, so I get excited about it.”

The numbers

While the Owls' offense was not perfect on the night, sophomores Hysier Miller and Zach Hicks helped carry the load with Battle. Miller finished with 10 points to go along with three assists, while Hicks also finished with 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the first double-double of his career.

“When shots are not falling, there’s other ways that you can impact the game,” McKie said. “Those are the little winning things that each and every player can do. And I thought [Hicks] did a really good job of rebounding the ball. I know Zach can put the ball on the floor and get to the basket.”

St. Joe’s guards Cameron Brown and Erik Reynolds led the way for the Hawks in the loss. Brown finished with a career-high 25 points, while Reynolds added 16.

Temple led the way on the fastbreak with 13 points coming on the break. Meanwhile, the Hawks finished the game with just four.

Temple also did a relatively good job of taking care of the ball in the win. The Owls only turned the ball over 10 times, leading to just six Hawks points off of turnovers. Heading into the contest, Temple was averaging 15.5 turnovers over the course of its last six games.

First half shooting struggles

The Owls had trouble shooting the ball in the first half from both the free-throw line and beyond the arc against the Hawks. Temple's struggles in those two areas made the game closer than it probably should have been.

Overall, Temple finished the game just 8-of-19 from the free-throw line and were a miserable 1-of-6 from the charity stripe in the first half. Meanwhile, the Hawks finished 11-of-14 from the line.

Three-point shooting was not much better for the Owls, at least in the opening minutes. While Temple finished the game 8-of-25 from beyond the arc, it was just 4-of-16 in the first half.

“We were relying on shot-making too much,” McKie said. “That’s how these guys are wired sometimes.”

Tough defense

While Temple struggled offensively, its shooting troubles were masked by a strong defensive effort. In the win, the Owls forced 15 turnovers that led to 18 of their points.

Miller and Hicks set the tone when they combined to force a steal that led to an enthusiastic Battle dunk midway through the first half.

Temple’s defense was most certainly the difference maker in the win, as the Owls made a Hawks team that entered the game fresh off of consecutive 80-point performances uncomfortable all throughout the game.

“We’re a work in progress when it comes to defense,” McKie said. “They've gotten better on defense, but I want our focus to be on that defensive side and worry about that, and concern themselves with that.”

Damian Dunn struggles

After seemingly finding his groove with back-to-back 17-point performances against against La Salle and VCU, Damian Dunn struggled against St. Joe's.

Dunn finished the game with just six points off of 2-of-8 shooting while also turning the ball over three times. To his credit, Dunn did tie his career high with six assists and also stole the ball twice.

Up next

Temple will travel to the Palestra for its second straight Big 5 matchup on Saturday to take on Penn. The Owls are looking to take the sole Big 5 Championship for the first time since the 2009-2010 season. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN+.