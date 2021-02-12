OwlScoop - Temple comes up short again in 71-69 road loss at Cincinnati

Another day, another effort from Temple that came up just short.

For the third consecutive game, Temple (4-8, 3-8 American Athletic Conference) had a chance to tie on its final possession, but it ended in a familiar result -- a 71-69 loss at the hands of Cincinnati Friday night.

As Temple looked for the tie, senior captain J.P. Moorman II had a clean look at the basket from deep, but his shot was way off the mark and landed in Brendan Barry’s hands

Barry found his way to the charity stripe, as he did for much of the second half. The Dartmouth transfer hit the first free throw to make it a two-point game, but as he tried to intentionally miss the ensuing foul shot with .06 seconds left, he committed an infraction when he was ruled to have stepped over the free throw line before releasing the ball.

The game ended with Cincinnati sophomore guard Mika Adams-Woods throwing it off De’Vondre Perry’s backside.

It was a smart and witty play, one the Bearcats needed as they barely held on to their third consecutive win.

Perry put it best. Cincinnati made shots when it needed to. This final shot happened to come at Perry’s expense, with Cincinnati prevailing in its first home game in 41 days.

After a lackluster first half, the Owls were able to crawl back. They went into the break down by six and played catch-up for most of Friday night’s contest.

“We dug a hole for ourselves in the first-half," Temple head coach Aaron McKie said postgame. “We were playing catch up throughout and late in the game. They got some separation. We just kept fighting, kept fighting."

At the break, the game appeared to be eerily similar to Temple’s past couple of losses. A slow start and yet another poor shooting performance contributed to why the Owls were down 32-26 going into halftime.

In the first half, Temple shot just 10-of-30 from the field and 2-of-11 from beyond the arc. Barry, who had a game-high 17 points, went scoreless in the first half and missed his first two shots of the second half.

The final 20 minutes of play is when he started to heat up. Barry went 3-of-4 from 3-point range and a perfect 8-of-8 from the charity stripe.

“These teams got some video on him now, so they’re playing him a little bit different,” McKie said of Barry. “He was able to get free today and made some shots for us, got to the free-throw line for us. That’s huge, that’s going to be huge for us moving forward. We still have to find creative ways to get him some shots and we know that if we get him shots, he’ll knock them down.”

Damian Dunn, who had a game-high 16 points for Temple just eight days ago, went scoreless in 12 minutes and was unable to reach the free-throw line. According to McKie, Dunn banged up his knee and tried to play on it, but he could not continue. The redshirt freshman guard was noticeably absent in the second half.

Three other Owls -- Perry, Jeremiah Williams and Khalif Battle were all in double figures, combining for 37 of Temple’s 69 points. While each made important shots as the game wore on, it paled in comparison to what the Bearcats were able to accomplish with the game on the line.

“Those guys converted when they needed to,” McKie said. “They went into the big fella (Chris Vogt), and he made some critical baskets for them. They made some free throws down the stretch. With all that being said, we still had an opportunity with the ball in our hands to be able to at least tie the game.”

Vogt was essential to Cincinnati’s success in the paint, even if it didn’t show on the glass. The 7-foot-1 senior center recorded eight points and six blocks. And while he was only able to contribute a mere three rebounds, his presence alone helped the Bearcats outrebound Temple by 40-33.

While the result was similar, the Bearcats didn’t get the same performance out of David DeJulius on Friday. In Cincinnati’s 63-60 win over Temple on Feb. 4, the junior guard compiled 26 points and proved to be the Bearcats' table-setter down the stretch.

It’s not that they didn’t need his presence to succeed on Friday, it was just that other members of Cincinnati's supporting cast hit shots when they needed to. DeJulius had nine points on 2-of-10 shooting from the field and went 0-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Still, Adams-Woods, Jeremiah Davenport, Kyle Madsen and Zach Harvey picked up the slack. The four players combined for 39 of the Bearcats’ 71 points, with the majority of their baskets coming during critical junctions.

On short notice, both of these teams had just 48 hours to prepare for one another. Temple and Cincinnati each had their Thursday games against ECU and Memphis postponed due to COVID-19 issues within both respective programs.

The Owls will have a little more time to prepare for their next matchup as they continue their road stretch down to Oklahoma, where they’ll take on Tulsa Tuesday. Temple knocked off the Golden Hurricane 76-67 back on Jan. 26, which was also the team’s last win.

The Owls have now dropped four straight conference matchups and will look to change their fortunes come next week.