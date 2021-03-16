OwlScoop - Temple conducts its 2021 Pro Day

Temple football hosted its annual Pro Day on Tuesday afternoon in front of a group of NFL scouts representing over 20 teams.

Dan Archibong, Kimere Brown, Anthony Cruz, Jager Gardner, Branden Mack, Zack Mesday, Ayron Monroe and Benny Walls represented the eight former Owls in attendance participating in four events -- the bench press, vertical jump, broad jump and 40-yard dash.

Archibong put up a group-high 28 reps on the bench press. Brown and Mack clocked in the two fastest 40-yard dash times at 4.56 and 4.64, respectively. And Cruz topped the group with a 37” vertical jump and 10-foot-4-inch broad jump.

The next time the current roster will take the field will be spring practice, beginning April 5.

After not having a Pro Day in 2020, the Owls were able to conduct one in a limited capacity on Tuesday. Here are OwlScoop.com’s observations and notes from Tuesday’s Pro Day.

Benny Walls

When Walls got the call informing him that he would be able to participate in Tuesday’s Pro Day, the former Temple safety was at a loss.

Walls had just recently tested positive for COVID, a little more than a month out from showcasing his talents in front of NFL scouts, coaches and personnel.

In his time away from football, Walls spent some time working multiple jobs, including at FedEx, while also preparing for this very moment.

“I want to play football at any level, it’s a part of me and will always be a part of me no matter what,” Walls said. “Right now, the only thing I can hope on is just staying ready and continue to get better, get stronger, get faster, and when my time and my number is called, just show up and make sure they’re getting the best out of me at that moment and so on in the future.”

Walls felt like he could have done better, as he ran an unofficial 40-yard dash of 4.81 seconds.

Anthony Cruz

Cruz feels like there is a path for him to get to the professional level.

The former 2016 walk-on and 6-foot, 190-pound safety spent the last year training for Pro Day with XPE Sports and walked away from Pro Day with 11 reps on the bench press, a group-high 37-inch vertical, a 10-foot-4-inch broad jump and a 4.71 40-yard dash.

“I played a lot on special teams when I was playing,” Cruz said. “Basically the way I see this path and this journey going is I’ve met a bunch of coaches who see the potential in me. I’m just hoping that the coaches who were there today also see the potential in me and hopefully I can get signed.

“Unfortunately I didn’t get the exposure I may have needed or others have had,” he added. “But I feel if I can get a couple of coaches to see me, they’ll be able to make that evaluation and see that I can be of value to them.”

Branden Mack

Mack said his time spent training in Florida over the last two months played a valuable role in preparing him for Temple’s Pro Day.

The Wyncote, Pa native was doing two-a-days, six days a week working on speed and agility in the morning, lifting in the afternoon and position work on Friday. He added that he couldn’t bench for the first month of training, working back from surgery on his UCL in his thumb.

Across his stay at Temple, Mack totaled 131 receptions with 1,819 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. His 4.64 40-yard dash time at Temple’s Pro Day was also the second-fastest in the group behind Brown.

Mack has kept in touch with former teammates throughout the process, including Quincy Roche, who was training up the road from him, and Archibong who he was in constant contact about getting feedback from scouts.

“I’m just happy for those two,” Mack said. “I’m happy for Quincy who will probably go off the board in the first two rounds, hopefully, first round with his time. And Dan is a big dude, I could see him getting drafted. We all came in together and it’s going to be fun to see us at the next level.”

Kimere Brown

Brown’s career at Temple was marred with injuries.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback admitted that this past season had been “frustrating,” but struggled to put it into words. Brown missed a couple of games in 2020 with an injury that the training and coaching staff ultimately believed was more serious than he did. Brown opted out of the season but chose to return a week later.

Brown’s most notable contribution in a Temple uniform came during the 2018 campaign. He recorded 14 total tackles, four passes defended and returned a blocked punt return for a touchdown against Villanova.

While Brown weighed entering the transfer portal, he opted to participate in Temple’s Pro Day instead. His vertical reached 32.5 inches complemented by a 10-foot-4 broad jump and 4.71 40-yard dash.

Zack Mesday

Mesday is willing to jump at any opportunity to play professional football that lies in front of him.

The former Temple defensive end, who finished his graduate season in 2019, signed with Jersey Flight, a National Arena League team, a few months ago. He added he’s had conversations with scouts from the Canadian Football League as well but absent a season due to COVID, he felt fortunate to sign with the NAL.

“I feel like if I get on the field, regardless of my Pro Day numbers or prior playing experience or any game film,” Mesday said, “once I get on the field at a pro-level, I feel like I can show that I belong.”

At 6-foot, 192-pounds, Mesday hit 25 reps on the bench press, had a 31” vertical, a 9-foot-5-inch broad jump and ran a 4.75 40-yard dash.

He added that having only a month to prepare played a factor in his numbers being slightly lower than he had hoped but his confidence in his own ability surely has not waivered.

Dan Archibong

Archibong felt he showcased what he needed to showcase during Temple’s Pro Day on Tuesday.

The former Temple defensive lineman weighed in lighter than he thought he would at 295 pounds and wasn’t exactly thrilled with his times either. He told NFL scouts who were in attendance that he had better times in training, but they told him that he performed well and not to worry about the times.

He did, however, put up an impressive 28 reps on the bench press.

Archibong, who was bestowed with a single-digit after his redshirt sophomore season, was a mainstay on the Owls’ defensive line over the past two seasons. The Springfield, Pa. native finished his Temple career with 89 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and eight passes defended.

Now that Archibong is headed for the NFL, he said the biggest takeaway from his time spent on North Broad is mental toughness. He also talked up the future of Temple’s defensive line and is hopeful that they’ll continue the "Wildboyz” tradition.

“I speak highly of these guys because they’ve been vetted and been through the wringer, just like I have,” Archibong said. “My expectation for these guys is through the roof. I saw Nick Bags recently and he’s put on 10-15 pounds and is ready to play for us...It’s a good feeling to come back and know your young guys are getting right.”

Jager Garnder

Gardner hasn’t stepped on a football field for Temple since his redshirt senior year in 2019 when he broke his ankle.

He’s since dealt with the ups and downs that have come with the coronavirus pandemic, rehabbing his injury and losing a close, personal friend.

“I sat down and I thought about [whether I still wanted to play], and I was like, it’s still my dream,” Gardner said. “So I just chugged away every day doing a little bit here and a little bit there…. and today I got that weight off my shoulders.”

Gardner lost his best friend from high school, Tate Brown, to a battle with cancer about eight months ago at the age of 22, which gave him an extra dose of motivation.

“I promised myself on the day that we were burying him that I would not give up on my dreams and aspirations,” he said.

The 6-2, 216-pound running back hit 14 reps on the bench, had a 28.5” vertical, a 9-foot-9-inch broad jump and a 4.66 40-yard dash.

Ayron Monroe

While Monroe is more known for his time at Penn State, he spent his last year of eligibility with the Owls.

In his lone season at Temple, Monroe recorded 54 total tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.

Monroe was contacted by the Los Angeles Rams this past season, who told him to stay ready in case one of their safeties tested positive for COVID. He also spoke to multiple CFL teams, but nothing materialized because the CFL didn’t play this past season.

The 6-foot, 192-pound safety had a 33-inch vertical, a 9-foot-9-inch broad jump and a 4.81 40-yard dash.

“I wasn’t necessarily happy with my performance or my numbers,” Monroe said. “I’ve gotten better numbers in the past but today I wasn’t very happy with my performance. I just think that goes back into breaking the rhythm of going through each season having support under you. Like a team or something. Having that a year later broke that rhythm and I feel like that really hurt my numbers.”



