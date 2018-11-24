EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut - A second-quarter stretch of offensive futility summed up UConn’s Saturday afternoon against Temple.



It started with a negative 21-yard fumble that redshirt-junior linebacker Chapelle Russell fell on for his FBS-leading fifth fumble recovery of the season. After a Temple field goal and a combined loss of 12 yards on two running plays, UConn senior quarterback David Pindell threw a pick-six to redshirt-freshman cornerback Christian Braswell.



Temple (8-4, 7-1 American Athletic Conference) beat UConn, 57-7, at Pratt & Whitney Stadium and Rentschler Field in a game it was favored by win by more than four touchdowns. The Huskies (1-11, 0-8 The American) closed the season on a nine-game losing streak and set a program record for the most losses in a season. They also end the 2018 season by breaking the record set by Kansas in 2015 for the most yards per game allowed in a season.



Temple, which is bowl-eligible for the fifth consecutive season, will learn of its bowl destination on Selection Sunday, Dec. 2. The current senior class is the winningest in program history and has the chance to help Temple win back-to-back bowls for the first time in school history.



Graduate student quarterback Frank Nutile started in place of redshirt sophomore Anthony Russo, who wore a blue cast on his right hand as he watched from the sideline. Russo suffered the undisclosed injury during Temple’s win last week against USF, but he remained in the game to help the Owls score 27 consecutive points to beat the Bulls.



Nutile, who found out last Sunday that he would start at UConn, finished 9-for-12 passing for 184 yards and one interception.



“The defense played really well tonight, the O-line was playing really well, we were able to run the ball really well,” Nutile said. “So it definitely made my job a little easier.”



Coach Geoff Collins declined to comment on whether Russo will be ready for the Owls’ bowl game, sticking with his approach of not offering specifics on injuries since Temple’s loss at UCF earlier this month.



Redshirt-freshman long snapper Cole Lerch filled in for Russo as the holder on field goal and extra-point attempts. Lerch fumbled the snap on one attempt in the first quarter.



Redshirt-sophomore center Matt Hennessy returned after missing the past two games with an injury. Senior running back Ryquell Armstead, who leads Temple in rushing touchdowns and yards, left the game with an apparent lower-body injury after a 31-yard run in the second quarter.



Armstead did not return to the game in the second half, but he tried to convince the coaches to let him, Collins said.



Armstead’s 31-yard run followed an interception by linebacker Todd Jones. On the next play, tight end Chris Myarick caught a touchdown pass from backup quarterback Todd Centeio.



Jones stepped in at inside linebacker after officials ejected junior Shaun Bradley for targeting in the first half. Junior William Kwenkeu and redshirt sophomore Isaiah Graham-Mobley also played inside backer.



UConn did not score again after a 15-play touchdown drive on its first possession. Pindell, who entered the game ranked ninth in the FBS in rushing yards, ran for just 24 yards. He completed 12 of 23 attempts for 89 yards and threw three interceptions. Senior safety Delvon Randall, who played in his 53rd consecutive game, recorded 11 tackles, while Dana Levine and Zack Mesday each had 2.5 tackles for loss.



“The D-tackles were getting so much push that [Pindell] couldn’t step up and go nowhere,” Levine said. “He couldn’t step up because the ends were right there, so he was just sitting in the pocket the whole time.”



Temple didn’t punt for the first time until more than halfway through the third quarter. The Owls scored on nine of their first 10 drives, with the lone exception being Huskies freshman defensive back Oneil Robinson’s interception with 9:16 left in the second quarter. Nutile underthrew a pass intended for redshirt-sophomore wideout Freddie Johnson on a post.



Temple averaged 11.2 yards per play in the first half, scored three touchdowns on five first-half red zone trips and took a 40-7 lead into halftime.



With Braswell’s interception return, Myarick’s first career touchdown catch, redshirt-freshman, Centeio’s first career rushing touchdown and a 99-yard kickoff return by junior wide receiver Isaiah Wright, Temple scored touchdowns in all three phases in the first half alone. It marked the third time this season Temple has scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams in a single game. Wright has two punt return touchdowns this season to go with Saturday’s kickoff return.



Wright, who also had a rushing touchdown in the first half on an option pitch he received from Centeio, played in front of about 20 family members and friends in his home state. He felt Centeio should have kept the ball on the option, but Centeio wanted Wright to score.