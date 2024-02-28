In what has otherwise been a disappointing season, Temple has something it can hang its hat on as the American Athletic Conference tournament approaches next month: a three-game winning streak.

Hysier Miller’s game-high 16 points paced the Owls in a 65-43 rout of Rice Wednesday night down in Houston at Tudor Fieldhouse in a game Temple led the entire way. The Owls improved to 11-17 overall and 4-11 in league play, staying out of the basement of the AAC for now, with Wichita State and UTSA both behind them in the conference standings with a 4-12 record.

The 22-point margin of victory was Temple’s largest since its 85-55 win over an overmatched Division II Bloomsburg squad back on Dec. 6, and Rice’s 43 points marked the fewest scored against the Owls since Texas A&M got just 42 against Temple back on Nov. 29, 2019.

Rice was able to keep things close for most of the first half, but then Temple went on a 6-0 run in the final 1:27 to take a 28-19 lead into halftime. Jordan Riley scored all eight of his points in the first half on 4 of 8 shooting before missing all four of his shots after the break.

Temple led by as many as 26 points in the second half, thanks in large part to Miller, who scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half. He shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 3 of 4 from three-point range. He was also 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Defensively, the Owls stifled Rice (11-17, 5-10) into 26% shooting (14 of 54) and held guard Travis Evee to just five points in 35 minutes on 1-for-11 shooting four days after he scored 34 in a win over ECU.

Temple will look for its first four-game win streak of the season when it hosts Tulsa Saturday at the Liacouras Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.