Temple has chosen Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz to serve as its next head football coach, Yahoo Sports! Pete Thamel has reported. Football Scoop also reported the news.

A source familiar with the impending hire told OwlScoop.com that although a deal has not yet been finalized, things seem to be going in a positive direction.

Diaz would replace Geoff Collins, who left Temple after two seasons to become the coach at Georgia Tech, and would serve as the 28th full-time head football coach in Owls' history. Diaz, 44, would come to Temple with a reputation as a top-notch recruiter with an impressive defensive pedigree.

Throughout his time at the helm of the Hurricanes defense, Diaz has led his team to some impressive numbers. This season, Diaz's Miami defense led the nation in third-down defense, passing yards allowed and tackles for a loss. The Hurricanes also had the nation's No. 15 scoring defense at 18.2 points allowed per game.

In 2017, Diaz's Miami defense gave up 21 points per game and led the nation in sacks. Diaz's 2016 defense was No. 12 in the nation at 18.5 points allowed per game. He was named a Broyles Award nominee, given annually to the nation's top assistant coach, every year during his tenure at Miami.



On the recruiting trail, Diaz has served as the lead recruiter on Miami commits like 2019 4-star linebacker Anthony Solomon and 2020 4-star defensive back Henry Gray.

This would be the second time in his career that Diaz, a 1995 graduate of Florida State, would replace Collins. Diaz replaced Collins as Mississippi State's defensive coordinator in 2015 before returning home to coach the Hurricanes in 2016. Before MSU, Diaz served as the defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech, Texas and Middle Tennessee State. Diaz had two stints in Starksville, as he also served as Mississippi State's defensive coordinator in 2010 before leaving for Texas.

Diaz won the job over internal and external candidates. Temple interim head coach Ed Foley interviewed for the position, as did offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan. From outside the organization, Baylor associate head coach and former Temple defensive backs coach Fran Brown interviewed, along with Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown.