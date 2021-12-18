Temple-Drexel game postponed

Temple was looking to shake off a two-game losing streak Saturday, but the Owls' scheduled game against City 6 opponent Drexel that was set for a 2 p.m. tip-off was postponed due to COVID protocol issues within the Dragons' program, Temple announced.

The announcement said the programs will attempt to reschedule the game for a later date and that tickets already purchased for the game will be honored on the rescheduled date.

The Owls, coming off a 65-48 loss to UCF Wednesday night, are 2-2 since their leading scorer, Khalif Battle, was lost to a season-ending injury he sustained in Temple's win over La Salle back on Dec. 1.

The Owls are scheduled to host Delaware State Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m. at the Liacouras Center.