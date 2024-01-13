Temple shot poorly and trailed wire to wire in a 69-51 loss to North Texas Saturday night at UNT Coliseum.

The Owls, who fell to 8-9 overall and 1-3 in American Athletic Conference play, were within four points with a little less than four minutes to go before halftime after a Matteo Picarelli three-pointer, his only basket of the game.

From there, however, UNT closed out the first half on a 9-3 run to grab a 32-22 halftime lead. Temple got within eight on four occasions in the second half, the last of which came on a pair of Jahlil White free throws that made it a 42-34 game with 14:03 left to play, but the Owls never got any closer.

UNT, which improved to 10-5 overall with the win, is tied with Memphis atop the conference standings with a 3-0 league record. The defending NIT champions got a game-high 16 points from guard Jason Edwards, a junior college all-American last season and the reigning AAC player of the week. Wing forward Aaron Scott added 15 points, guard CJ Noland scored 14, and forward Robert Allen chipped in 11 for a Mean Green team that shot nearly 54% in the second half and slightly better than 47% (25 of 53) on the night.

Temple, meanwhile, shot just 30.8% (16 of 52) overall and missed all seven of its three-pointers in the second half en route to shooting just 4 of 18 from beyond the arc against the league's best defensive team. Guards Jordan Riley and Jahlil White scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, but didn’t get much scoring help otherwise. Junior point guard Hysier Miller endured another rough shooting night, this time going 2 of 11 from the floor and 0-for-6 from three.

White, who has worked through an injury to his right ring finger, scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and collected seven rebounds and a game-high three steals.

The Owls, who will stay in Texas to play at SMU Tuesday, assisted on just five of their 16 field goals, with Miller accounting for three of them.

Freshman guard Zion Stanford saw playing time for the first time in three games, logging 10 scoreless minutes on 0-for-3 shooting off the bench.