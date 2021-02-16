OwlScoop - Temple drops fourth straight in 72-66 road loss to Tulsa

It wasn’t until late in the second half that Temple found any groove offensively, largely in part to being without its leading scorer, Damian Dunn.

The Owls dropped their fifth-straight game in a 72-66 loss at Tulsa Tuesday night. It was their fourth straight game decided by two possessions or fewer.

Down five with 22 seconds on the clock, Brendan Barry got a clean look at the hoop that would have cut the deficit down to one possession and given Temple a chance to complete the comeback. The ball fell just off-center, bounced off the rim and fell into the hands of the Golden Hurricane who wrapped up the night with free throws.

“A lot,” head coach Aaron McKie said postgame about what changes offensively without Dunn in the lineup. “He’s the one guy who can settle a game for us by getting in there and getting fouled to stop the game. When you lose him, you lose one of your weapons and one of your ball handlers. You lose one of your decision-makers.”

In Temple’s most recent loss to Cincinnati, Dunn’s night was cut short due to a tweaked knee. Sophomore Khalif Battle was thrust into the starting lineup to replace him and made the most of the additional court time. He accounted for all eight of Temple’s opening points and finished with a game-high 21 points.

Battle said postgame they would have loved to have Dunn on the floor but obviously they will “keep fighting regardless.”

A holistic look at this team is to say they turn the ball over too much, including 19 in Tuesday night’s loss. In turn, that puts them at a mathematical disadvantage in the number of shots they can get off. Tulsa shot a slightly worse percentage from the field but took 13 more shots.

“Just careless with the ball,” McKie said when asked about Temple’s 13 first-half turnovers. “They didn’t even pressure us and we were just careless with the ball. They were active with their hands, we weren’t strong with the ball and we just turned it over for what reason, I don’t know.

“It’s something we talk about every single day, something we put on the board every single day about taking care of the ball. We dug a hole for ourselves with that early on and we just couldn’t recover from it.”

Without their leading scorer, the Owls struggled to find any sort of consistency at the offensive end. Adding to the fire, their interior facilitator, Jake Forrester, who has struggled to stay on the floor for much of this season, fouled out with three minutes remaining.

Those two absences gave way for Temple’s true freshmen to mount a second-half comeback to the tune of a 20-8 run over six minutes led by Jeremiah Williams, Nick Jourdain and Quincy Ademokoya.

“I never really want to put them in harm’s way out on the floor because the game is going so fast but they responded,” McKie said. “Quincy played 15 minutes and Nick played 18 minutes. They’re responding. I want to give them small bites of the apple and continue to try to expand the minutes for those guys.”

Ademokoya finished the night with nine points including a pair of triples on consecutive possessions and Jourdain chipped in four points, three assists and two boards. Freshman guard Jeremiah Williams also accounted for 11 points with four rebounds and four assists.

“They’re going to have some big games this year. I’ve seen it before,” Battle said about the true freshmen. “There have been times in practice where Quincy is hitting eight 3’s or Nick is having a field day on the offensive glass and getting dunks. They’re going to be a key piece of what we’re trying to accomplish moving forward.”

Tulsa, on the other hand, jumped out to a 17-point lead at one point that they held onto with a tight grip until the final buzzer thanks to a well-distributed offensive attack. The Golden Hurricane saw four different players score in double figures, led by senior guard Elijah Joiner with 17 points.

Tulsa’s matchup zone and high intensity defense played a big factor in the Owls’ offensive struggles. McKie pointed out that it's a team that relies heavily on success at that end of the floor and has a reputation of trying to hold teams to 40 or 50 points.

With Tuesday’s loss, the Owls fall to 4-9 overall and 3-9 in conference play. With their matchup at Memphis being postponed due to player availability after a suspension of activities with the Tigers’ program, their next matchup is set for Wednesday, Feb. 24 hosting USF.

Front page photo courtesy of Ian Maule.



