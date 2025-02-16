Temple drops fourth straight in 83-81 loss to FAU

The Owls endured a nearly four-minute-long scoring drought where its seven-point lead evaporated into a three-point deficit. Temple got a pair of layups from guard Quante Berry in the final seconds, but FAU made its free throws down the stretch as Temple dropped its fourth straight game, 83-81, to dip below .500 in conference play.

For about 36 minutes, Temple looked just fine against FAU without Mashburn on the floor. Temple maintained a lead for most of the game, even building it up to as many as 10 before things fell apart in the final minutes.

“[His toe] didn't respond well to playing the other night,” said Temple head coach Adam Fisher. “He tried to work out, see how he felt. He is still day to day, just trying to see how he responds to the activity.”

The nation's second leading scorer, Jamal Mashburn Jr. , was not with the rest of the team preparing for a crucial conference matchup against Florida Atlantic. Mashburn had missed the Memphis and South Florida games last week with a toe injury but had returned in Temple’s six-point loss to Tulsa Wednesday night.

Every player was out and getting ready for the game by getting shots up or working with trainers, but there was one player absent again.

All seemed normal for Temple during early warmups and the pregame shootaround Sunday at the Liacouras Center.

Temple (14-12, 6-7 AAC) and FAU (15-10, 8-4 AAC) both came into the game in a similar position. Both teams scored the ball at a high percentage but neither had shown the ability to play sound defense. Through the first half, Temple seemed to break from that reputation.

After struggling mightily to defend for the last month, Temple held FAU to just 35% shooting from the field in the first half and forced seven turnovers. Temple also held FAU, which had made the second-most threes in the AAC, to just 2-of-16 shooting from three.

“We really wanted to go into the game and take away threes,” Fisher said. “That was a big thing for us and I thought we guarded it well in the first half.”

Temple’s defense got off to a fast start with forward Steve Settle III jumping in front of a pass on FAU’s first offensive possession for a steal. Settle threw home a massive tomahawk dunk in transition to give early juice to the crowd and team.

After the early dunk, both teams started to settle into a rhythm as each traded baskets. Temple seemed to find the first spark of momentum with back-to-back three pointers from Settle and forward Elijah Gray to give Temple a 19-17 lead. However, after Gray’s made three, he drew a technical foul, stunting Temple’s momentum.

Throughout the first half, Fisher had to manage foul trouble as a result of FAU’s notable size difference. FAU boasted 7-foot forward Matas Vokietaitis and 6-11 forward Baba Miller down low, both of whom gave Temple issues all day. At the midway point of the first half, Temple’s entire frontcourt had picked up multiple fouls, leaving Fisher to try to make the pieces fit without someone picking up a third foul in the first half.

“It's challenging, but we got to move guys around. At one point almost the entire frontcourt had four fouls,” Fisher said. “It changes a little bit of what you're trying to do. And then offensively, with our bigs, it's different personnel, so you've got to run some different things.”

Fisher decided to turn to freshman forward Dillon Battie to eat some minutes in the first half. Battie saw two spurts of action and impressed in both. Midway through the first half, Battie corralled an offensive rebound and made a putback layup for his first points since Temple’s loss to Rhode Island on Dec. 21. A few minutes later, Battie finished a layup through contact to give Temple a 35-33 lead.

“He was fantastic,” Fisher said. “You got to stay ready all the time and he keeps a great attitude in practice. We told him about a minute before he went in to get ready to go. He was a big bright spot today.”

Temple did not relinquish the lead for the rest of the first half and stayed just a step ahead of FAU to enter halftime leading 38-35, despite shooting an abysmal 3-of-15 on layups. Despite a solid defensive showing in the first half, Temple’s defense ended up reverting back to its old ways in the second half.

Through the first 10 minutes of the second half, Temple continued to keep FAU at arm’s reach and even opened up a 10-point lead following a 9-0 run. At the 11:10 mark of the second half, Temple pushed its lead back to 10 at 55-45.

From there, Temple’s defense folded.

“We got to try to eliminate some mental lapses on the defensive end and just got to keep improving and getting better,” Fisher said. “We have to get better. But some really good things to take away from this game. But again, our attention to detail has got to be a little bit better.”

FAU began to get whatever shot it pleased and Temple’s lead began to slowly disappear. After taking 16 threes in the first half, FAU moved away from the three-point line and started attacking the basket. The size difference and Temple’s foul trouble proved to be a recipe for disaster in the paint, and FAU finished with 24 points in the paint in the second half.

Despite FAU continuously poking holes in Temple’s defense, Temple refused to let FAU take the lead. With seven minutes left in the second half, FAU cut Temple’s lead down to one multiple times, but each time Temple responded with a bucket of its own.

With just under four minutes remaining, Gray made a layup to cap off a 6-2 Temple run and give it a 75-68 lead. The next point that Temple scored came when just 18 seconds remained in the game.

FAU went on a 10-0 run in that span, with every basket coming from either a layup or free throw as Temple’s defense continued to struggle. Settle finally snapped the drought and split a pair of free throws to cut FAU’s lead to 78-76. Settle had missed the second free throw, which was knocked out of bounds and initially ruled Temple’s ball. However, an elongated review process ruled it to be FAU’s ball, throwing a wrench in Temple’s comeback hopes.

Temple tried to play the foul game for the final few seconds, but FAU made its free throws and Temple ultimately dropped its fourth-straight game. After a decent defensive showing in the first half, Temple allowed FAU to shoot 53% in the second half as it allowed 80 or more points for the sixth-straight game.

“Obviously something we have to do better at to get to where we want to go,” Settle said. “So finishing off the last few weeks of the regular season, [defense] has to be our main focus, and just making sure that we clean [the defense] up.”

The Owls also suffered from a mental lapse in the game’s final seconds. After Berry hit two free throws to cut FAU’s lead to 82-81 with five seconds to go, Temple could have and should have committed a foul before the Owls inbounded the ball. Instead, FAU was able to inbound the ball to Niccolo Moretti and take two more seconds off the clock.

He hit both of his foul shots, and Settle’s rushed long three missed at the buzzer. He certainly could have benefitted from a couple of extra seconds.

“We had a design (to foul), but the ref told me we missed him,” Fisher said. “It was basically trying to get a steal first. They throw it away, and then we're going to foul immediately. Two seconds came off the clock but we were trying to foul. Everybody knows the situation.”

Temple will travel to Charlotte to attempt to snap its four-game losing skid against the 49ers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

Watch Sunday's postgame press conference video here.