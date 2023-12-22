Friday’s consolation bracket game against Old Dominion seemed as good a time as any for Temple to grab its first win at the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.

The Monarchs came into the day with three wins, not much size on their roster, and a day removed from giving up a tournament-record 111 points to TCU. On top of that, the team was playing its second consecutive game without its head coach Jeff Jones, who was hospitalized Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.

But the Owls struggled once again with something that has plagued them for much of Adam Fisher’s first season – they just aren’t good at putting the ball in the basket.

A day after their worst shooting mark of the season, Temple wasn’t much better Friday in a 78-63 loss to Old Dominion at Stan Sheriff Center.

In losing their third straight game and dropping to 6-6, the Owls missed 40 shots and shot 35.5% (22 of 62) from the floor, including 12 of 38 from three-point range. Point guard Hysier Miller led Temple with 20 points but shot 7-for-16 overall and 2 of 8 from three-point range. The 6-foot-1 junior is shooting 34.5% through 12 games and has not made at least half his shots in any game yet this season.

Junior guard Jordan Riley returned to Temple’s lineup after missing the last two games with an illness and scored five points on 2 of 7 shooting in 20 minutes off the bench. Sam Hofman contributed 12 points and nine rebounds and played all but one minute of the loss, and Shane Dezonie added 11 points on 3 of 5 shooting from beyond the arc in 19 reserve minutes.

Senior guard Matteo Picarelli struggled again Friday with his shooting. A day after going scoreless and missing all six of his shots in Temple’s loss to Nevada, the UMBC transfer shot just 2 of 10 and 1 of 7 from three. After averaging 12.7 points in Temple’s first eight games, Picarelli has averaged just 4.5 points and shot 20.6% (6 of 29) over the last four.

Offense, however, hasn’t been the only problem. The Owls have been getting beat up at the other end of the floor and have allowed 84 points in the paint in their two Diamond Head Classic losses. Nevada did it with a size advantage Thursday, while Old Dominion just drove the ball though the paint and to the rim Friday with their guard play. Vasean Allette, a 6-3 freshman, led four Monarchs in double figures with a game-high 24 points, while Chaunce Jenkins added 17.

Old Dominion (4-7) shot 50% (31 of 62) overall and nearly 55% in the second half. The Monarchs also outrebounded the Owls by 42-33 and saw their lead over the Owls grow as large as 17 points late in the game. After trailing by three at halftime and by 11 in the second half with a little more than 17 minutes remaining, Temple sliced Old Dominion’s lead back down to three points after a Dezonie three-pointer with 12:08 remaining but got no closer the rest of the way.

Redshirt junior guard Jahlil White, who missed five games earlier this season with a dislocated right ring finger, appeared to be favoring that same hand late in the game following a blocked shot attempt and could be seen icing it after the game. He started and collected four points and three rebounds in 27 minutes.

Temple will wrap up play in the Diamond Head Classic at 1:30 p.m. EST on Christmas Eve against either UMass or Portland, which means the Owls will be playing the seventh-place game at 8:30 a.m. local time out in Honolulu.