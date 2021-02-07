OwlScoop - Temple falls 70-67 at Wichita State in last-minute thriller

Temple’s 70-67 loss at the hands of Wichita State on Sunday resulted in an eerily similar finish as the team’s loss to Cincinnati on Thursday -- with the ball in Khalif Battle’s hands and a chance to extend the game.

Unfortunately for Temple (4-7, 3-7 American Athletic Conference), both shots rimmed out, albeit being great looks from deep. Following Sunday’s nail-biter, Wichita State now remains undefeated at home in conference play, while the Owls dropped their third consecutive conference game.

“We played good enough to win,” Temple head coach Aaron McKie said postgame. “A ball here and a ball there [things might have gone differently.] Their utility guys, their other players outside of [Tyson] Etienne made plays for them. That’s what it came down to.”

After Etienne knocked down a pair of free throws, the Owls had a chance to send Sunday’s contest to overtime with 17 seconds remaining. Damian Dunn, who scored a career-high 22 points, had a solid look from deep, but the shot was off the mark. Battle hauled in a crucial offensive rebound but subsequently missed both putback attempts.

The officials put .06 seconds on the clock, with a chance for Temple to get off a quick catch-and-shoot. Battle had a good look, but he couldn’t get it to fall. It was a snapshot of his shooting performance on the afternoon, the sophomore guard hit just 2-of-14 shots from the field and went a measly 0-of-6 from beyond the arc.

McKie believes that the key to getting Battle going from the field will be to get to him the free throw line or get him easy looks to get him into a rhythm, from there, the rest will come. Dunn, one of Battle’s counterparts in the backcourt has been able to draw contact consistently, which led to him going a perfect 12-of-12 from the charity stripe during Sunday’s three-point loss.

Temple’s second-year head coach mentioned two critical junctions during Sunday’s game -- the charge call against J.P. Moorman II that held Temple back from a potential lead change and the other was a loose ball off a missed Shockers’ layup. McKie was adamant that his guys need to win 50-50 balls and can’t be in positions where they’re caught turning the ball over.

Etienne, who leads The American in scoring, put up another 20-point performance for the Shockers. The sophomore guard scored 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting and shot 50% from 3-point range. McKie said Temple had circled Etienne on its board leading up to this game, which allowed for players like Dexter Dennis, Trey Wade and Morris Udeze to all put up double-figures, combining for 33 of the Shockers’ 63 points.

While it was yet another tough loss for Temple, the flashes of development are apparent. During Sunday’s postgame press conference, Dunn continued to echo that the Owls are going through “growing pains.”

That was on full-display with Temple’s first-half shooting performance, the Owls went just 9-of-33 from the field while shooting 1-of-9 from beyond the arc. However, the Owls were able to string together a much more competitive second half, as the team shot 50% (16-of-32) from the field, but went just 2-of-10 from deep.

Even with the team’s consistent shooting struggles, the Owls are continuing to put their faith in the team’s development going forward.

“We’re going to be with each other for the next couple of years,” Dunn said postgame. “So we’re going to continue to push each other and we’ll keep growing together. I think everything will start to string together.”

Temple will be back in action on Thursday when it hosts ECU at the Liacouras Center for a noon tipoff. The Pirates are coming off an unlikely upset over No. 5 Houston.

Front page photo by Michael Perez, Associated Press