Penn (6-7) beat Temple 77-57 at The Palestra on Saturday, keeping the Owls from clinching the Big 5 Championship outright. The Quakers were led by junior guard Jordan Dingle’s 30 points. The 2021-22 first-team all-Big 5 selection’s 120 points in Big 5 play this season broke Cliff Anderson’s record of 116 in 1966-67.

With the loss, Temple needs Saint Joseph’s (4-5) to beat Villanova (5-5) next Saturday in order to win the Big 5 outright for the first time since 2009-2010. With a 3-1 record in Big 5 play, the Owls do own a share of their 28th City Series championship, tied with Villanova for the most in Big 5 history.

“I so desperately wanted to outright win,” said Temple head coach Aaron McKie.. “It makes a statement, but it didn't happen. But my biggest concern is how we played, nothing worked. …I talk about the defense and how I want to improve and get better, didn’t happen today. Talk about playing unselfish as an offensive unit, didn't happen. So as a result, we lose the game.”

Penn was without junior guard Clark Slajchert on Saturday as he nurses a knee injury that has sidelined him for three contests now. The three-time Ivy League Rookie of the Week in 2021-22 is averaging 17.4 points per game this season.

Shooting guard Khalif Battle led Temple in scoring with 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting. He was followed by sophomore center Jamille Reynolds’ 13 points and nine rebounds. Penn forwards Max Martz and Nick Spinoso combined for 24 points to help Dingle out.

Penn only committed seven turnovers to Temple’s 14, which was another key factor in the loss.

Temple led Penn by two at halftime after trailing for the majority of the first half. The Quakers were held scoreless in the last 4 minutes, 18 seconds of the half, giving the Owls their first lead since 2-0 to start the game.

Penn started the second half with a 7-0 run to grab the biggest lead of the game to that point. Temple fought back to tie the game at 53, but allowed another 7-0 run that halted all momentum. The Quakers used a 15-1 run late in the second half to seal the victory, as Temple did not make a field goal in the final nine minutes of the game.

“We didn’t get stops,” Battle said. “I know y’all might point fingers at our coaches. It’s not their fault, it’s our fault. As players, we’ve got to come out and be ready to play.”

Free throw shooting was a major problem, as Temple shot 6-of-11 from the line.

Where is the bench?

Since sophomore forward Jahlil White has returned in a reserve role from a knee injury, Temple’s bench has been crucial to its success.

However, that wasn’t the case against Penn. Sophomore forward Nick Jourdain, who has been used effectively as a small-ball center this season, only attempted two shots against the Quakers. His tentativeness cost him some valuable opportunities to score off the bench, something the Owls desperately needed.

Temple finished the game with six points off the bench.

“I thought they had good energy and thought maybe over-aggressive at times,” McKie said. “ It can happen in the course of a game. But I thought their energy and their effort was good. And sometimes it’s not going to be that sort of game where those guys are getting a lot of shots.”

Battle guarding Dingle

While Battle leads the team in scoring, he has emerged as an improved on-ball defender this season. He has been very vocal in postgame press conferences about how he wants to guard opposing teams’ best players.

The preseason all-AAC guard was Dingle’s primary defender for most of the afternoon until White took on the challenge. Neither were able to stop Dingle’s offensive showcase, despite holding him to 1-of-7 shooting from three.

Up next

Temple will hit the road for its second SEC matchup of the year as the Owls travel to Ole Miss next Saturday for a 5 p.m. tipoff on the SEC Network.



