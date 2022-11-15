Coming off a win over then-No.16 Villanova on Friday night before a crowd of more than 8,600 fans at the Liacouras Center, Temple hoped to maintain that momentum Tuesday night when it hosted Vanderbilt.

That didn’t happen.

The Owls instead wasted Damian Dunn’s career-high 38 points and couldn’t get enough stops on defense when they needed them in a 89-87 loss to the Commodores in overtime.

Temple, which dropped to 1-2 with the loss, got 20 points from Zach Hicks and 15 points and seven rebounds from Jamille Reynolds, but it allowed Vanderbilt (1-2) to shoot better than 54 percent from the floor and 50 percent from three-point range. The Owls had no answers for Vanderbilt forward Myles Stute, who scored 21 points - all on 7 of 10 shooting from beyond the arc - and added six rebounds, and center Liam Robbins, who added 20 points on 9 of 11 shooting on a night when the Commodores outscored the Owls in the paint by 48-22.

Temple led by as many as 11 points in the first half but then found itself trailing by as many as 13 at 66-53 with 8 minutes, 16 seconds to go in regulation before Hicks eventually sent the game to overtime with a pair of free throws with 15 seconds left in the second half.

In the extra period, Dunn gave Temple an 87-86 lead on a three-point play with 38.6 seconds left, but Ezra Manjon put Vanderbilt ahead by one 16 seconds later on a pull-up baseline jumper over Temple sophomore point guard Hysier Miller. Dunn tried to answer 15 seconds later, drove to the basket, drew contact but didn’t get the whistle, and Reynolds fouled Tyrin Lawrence, who hit 1 of 2 from the foul line with six seconds to go.

“I’m just trying to get downhill, trying to get my defender in the air,” Dunn said of not getting the foul call. “I thought I had some contact, wanting to throw myself into him, but the ref didn’t call it.”

And even on a botched play after Lawrence’s made free throw, Hicks had a chance to win the game on a three-point attempt before the buzzer, but Robbins blocked his shot to preserve Vanderbilt’s win.

“It hurts a lot,” Dunn said, “especially when we thought we had momentum coming into today after a big win on Friday, but it says something to us now like, how are we gonna respond to it?”

Dunn’s 38 points, his third consecutive game with 20 or more points, were the most points scored by a Temple player since David Hawkins, who was recently inducted into Temple’s Athletics Hall of Fame, had 41 in 2004.

“It was really just a natural feeling,” Dunn said of his performance. “It was really just taking what the defense was giving me.”

But no one other than Dunn, Hicks and Reynolds provided much additional help Tuesday night.

Jahlil White played 24 minutes and fouled out for the second time in three games this season and mustered just three points on 1 of 4 shooting. And the most curious development of the night involved Khalif Battle playing just 19 minutes and scoring just two points - both at the foul line - while going 0-for-5 from the field.

Battle has come off the bench in all three of Temple’s games this season. During one timeout, Battle sat alone on the bench while the rest of the team huddled.

When Owls head coach Aaron McKie was asked about Battle after the game, he simply said, “I just played the guys who I felt wanted to be out there.”

Dunn, who had 29 points in Temple’s season-opening loss to Wagner and 22 Friday night in the win over Villanova, continued his success on offense by scoring eight points in the first five minutes of the contest on a three, a pull-up jumper and three free throws. Dunn’s hot start helped Temple jump out to an early double-digit lead, and Battle’s only two points of the night on a pair of free throws gave the Owls a 22-11 advantage with 13:29 left in the first half.

Vanderbilt responded by switching into a zone defense, which helped spark an 8-0 run. Later on, three three-pointers - two from Stute and one from Paul Lewis - in the last four minutes of the first half kept the Commodores in the mix, and a Lee Dort layup with 19 seconds left in the first half tied the game at 37-37 heading to halftime.

Zach Hicks bounces back

After scoring a combined 10 points on 2 of 17 shooting in Temple’s first two games, Hicks shot 6 of 13 from beyond the arc and 2-for-2 from the foul line to get his 20 points, while also swiping eight rebounds.

McKie was pleased with what he saw from the Camden Catholic High School product.

“It was good,” McKie said. “He hasn't been making shots, but he made some today.”

Hicks and Dunn reignited Temple’s offense in the last eight minutes of the second-half, combining for 17 points to send the game to overtime tied at 76-76.

Paint presence

Temple had problems in the paint on Tuesday night. While Reynolds had another strong offensive game with his aforementioned 15 points on 7 of 11 shooting, the Owls defended poorly around the rim, and forwards Kur Jongkuch and Nick Jourdain struggled down low when subbed in for Reynolds. They combined for a total of three points and five rebounds in 38 minutes between them.

(Lack of) bench depth

Temple’s starters did most of the work in Monday night’s loss. Temple’s bench only finished with five points - two from Battle, two from Jourdain and one from Jongkuch - compared to the 32 Vanderbilt got from its bench, 20 of which came from Robbins.

“You need the points to win,” McKie said. “You can't win games when they go 9-for-18 from three and 48 points in the paint. It's hard to overcome.”

Up next

Temple will look to get back on track with its nonconference schedule when it plays Rutgers in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase Friday at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPNU.