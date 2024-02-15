For a brief moment Thursday night, Temple had a chance at its first win since Jan. 7.

In fact, the Owls had a chance at their first win over a ranked opponent since beating then-No. 1 Houston last January.

Temple entered its road contest against No. 24 Florida Atlantic on a historic nine-game losing streak, and its chance seemed bleak. However, when guard Jordan Riley slammed down a putback dunk to cut FAU's lead to just two with eight minutes left, the Owls were showing some legitimate signs of life.

That momentum quickly ended when FAU guard Brandon Weatherspoon hit a three-pointer off a Hysier Miller turnover and sparked a 10-point run over the next three minutes.

And so it was that Temple (8-17) fell to FAU (20-5) 80-68 on the road Thursday night in another competitive game in its 10-game losing streak.

Riley led Temple with 19 points on an efficient 8-for-15 shooting from the field, adding six rebounds. Temple forward Sam Hofman also had one of his best performances of the season with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting, making all four of his three-point attempts.

Temple also had guard Jahlil White back in the lineup after he missed the previous game against Charlotte when he reaggravated the injury to his right ring finger. White finished with eight points and played solid defense throughout the contest.

Both teams traded baskets early in the first half, but FAU woke up after the first media timeout. The Owls went on a 23-5 run from the 16-minute mark to the 10-minute mark and led by as many as 17 points in the first half.

Temple closed the final two minutes of the first half on a six-point run that should’ve been an eight-point run had Miller not missed a wide-open fastbreak layup as time expired with the Owls trailing 45-34 at the half.

Temple brought that momentum out of the locker room, opening the second half on a 15-8 run. After that, Temple made just four field goals in the final eight minutes of play.

FAU’s passing ability was evident in the win, as the Owls assisted on 14 of their 27 baskets, and guard Johnell Davis led the team with six assists. Davis also led FAU in points with 17.

Three-point shooting was the difference in the game. Temple struggled from deep, finishing at 29% on 7-for-24 shooting from beyond the arc, while FAU shot an impressive 42% on 12-for-29 shooting from long range.

Temple will look to snap its double-digit losing streak against UTSA at The Liacouras Center Sunday at 2 p.m.