OwlScoop - Temple falls short in 83-76 loss to USF, drops sixth straight

As Temple went down to the wire in its latest Sunday afternoon loss, the Owls were dealt another dose of reality.

Temple (4-10, 3-10 American Athletic Conference) dropped its sixth straight game in an 83-76 loss to USF. The Owls dug themselves into a hole with another lackluster first-half, unable to overcome 11 turnovers in the opening frame.

For head coach Aaron McKie, it was reminiscent of Temple’s previous four losses.

“We dig a hole for ourselves, but we show some grit, we show some fight,” Temple's second-year head coach said postgame. “We fight back and we get back in the games and we just run out of steam, from a missed assignment, not blocking out, stuff like that has been hurting us. Good teams find ways to win those games...For every good thing we do, it seems like we come down and we do two bad things.”

While Temple has seen a glimpse of its future, the team’s growing pains have been evident in its first six-game skid since the 2013-14 season. Regardless of the team’s inexperience, McKie doesn’t exactly subscribe to youth being a legitimate excuse for the team’s recent struggles.

The Owls were without their leading scorer, Damian Dunn, for the second consecutive game. Khalif Battle stepped into the starting lineup for his redshirt freshman counterpart, scoring a career-high 32 points. He is the first Temple player to score 30 points since Shizz Alston Jr. had 34 against UConn on March 7, 2019.

The 6-foot-5 guard took the most shots of any player from either team, with 22, including 10 3-point attempts. He was attacking the paint and had the green light just about the entire afternoon. His most notable stretch came with just under 40 seconds left and a 10-point deficit on an and-1 and a flagrant foul that put the Owls right back in contention down the stretch of Sunday’s loss.

Aside from Battle, McKie also inserted Nick Jourdain into the starting lineup. The true freshman from Clifton, New Jersey made his first career start, stepping in for J.P. Moorman II. He finished the game with eight points on 3-of-4 shooting, including going 2-of-3 from deep. He also added four rebounds and two blocks in a career-high 25 minutes played.

As for Moorman, he scored 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, adding four rebounds and two assists.

McKie indicated that the decision to start Jourdain had nothing to do with Moorman’s play. Instead, he wanted to do something different to see if his team would respond differently.

McKie also said he wanted to give Jourdain a little bit more responsibility.

“I thought he did some good things out there,” McKie added, regarding Jourdain’s performance. “I like his length and athleticism. He just lacks experience right now and the physicality, especially throwing him to the wolves against this team. This is a physical team, it’s always been a physical team, but this is a great lesson for him. He can learn a lot from this. I thought he got some things done today, but I’m gonna continue to ask him for more.”

Jourdain, like his frontcourt counterparts in Jake Forrester and Arashma Parks, struggled to contain USF’s height advantage. While the Owls were able to haul in 35 rebounds, USF had a field day on the offensive boards. The Bulls grabbed a total of 15 offensive rebounds, tallying 14 second-chance points and 15 points off rebounds.

Battle said postgame that for the Owls to have a chance against the Bulls in Wednesday's rematch in Tampa, they’re going to need to do a better job on the offensive boards.

“Some of the better rebounders that ever played the game, most of them are smaller, undersized guys: Ben Wallace, Charles Barkley, Dennis Rodman," McKie said. “Those guys, they dominated the glass, some of its technique, but a lot of it is just wanting it more than the other guy and being comfortable playing in the mud and playing physical.”

“We have to get better at that...Because you could do everything right for an entire possession, but if you don’t rebound the ball, then you’re wrong. And, we’ve been on that side quite a bit.”

Alexis Yetna led USF with seven rebounds, adding two on the offensive glass. The redshirt junior forward came into Sunday’s contest as one of the top rebounders in the conference, averaging 2.7 offensive rebounds per game, which ranks second in the AAC and is tied for fourth overall with 7.7 boards per game.

Including Yetna, who scored 12 points, the Bulls had three players in double figures. Junior guard Xavier Castaneda tied a career-high with 18 points off the bench, while USF’s leading scorer, senior guard David Collins, added 14 points.

Next up, the Owls will take on USF on Wednesday, as a part of the team’s home-and-away series. This week’s coming matchup was originally part of the two team’s schedule, but Sunday’s contest was added due to Temple’s matchup against Memphis being postponed.

Temple and USF were scheduled to play earlier this month, but the Bulls had seven straight conference games suspended from Jan. 9 to Feb. 10. Before Sunday’s 7-point victory, USF had dropped three straight conference games, since coming off an extended pause.

Temple is 6-0 against the Bulls in Tampa and McKie is hopeful that Dunn will be looking better, with the goal for him to be back on the court in time for Wednesday's game.

Front page photo courtesy of Zamani Feelings.