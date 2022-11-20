Despite leading by 12 late in the third quarter, Temple lost its advantage and fell to No. 24 Villanova 74-71 at the Liacouras Center Sunday night.

The Owls, who fell to 1-3 with the loss, got a career-high 23 points from Tarriyonna Gary and 20 points, eight assists and four rebounds from Aleah Nelson. Villanova, which improved to 4-0 with the win, benefitted from a dominant performance from Maddy Siegrist, who racked up 41 points and 16 rebounds.

Gary set the tone early on for the Owls, making two three-pointers and helping Temple stay within a point, down 19-18 after the first quarter.

Temple continued to trade baskets with Villanova early on in the second quarter. Nelson, with 12, and Siegrist, with 16, both led their respective teams at the half in scoring. Nelson helped guide the Owls to a 36-33 lead at the half, despite the fact that they were outrebounded by 22-16 through the first two quarters.

Temple opened up the third quarter with a 7-2 run to take a 43-35 lead just two minutes into the third quarter and force Villanova head coach Denise Dillon to take an early timeout.

After the Owls grabbed their 12-point lead in the third quarter, the Wildcats went on an 8-0 run to cut into the deficit with one minute remaining, but a Nelson jumper and a Gary three put Temple ahead 57-49 at the end of the third quarter.

But Villanova had another run waiting for the Owls, this one of the 10-0 variety that put the Wildcats back in front for the first time since the 3:45 mark of the second quarter.

The Owls tried to fight back with a Jasha Clinton layup and a Gary three-pointer to get within two with 38 seconds left to play, but a Temple turnover by Gary with 18 seconds remaining cost the Owls.

Temple struggled to find an answer for the Big East’s leading scorer in Siegrist, who shot 14 of 25 from the field and poured in 18 points in the fourth quarter alone to carry Villanova to the win.

Gary, who started over Clinton, shot an impressive 7 of 9 from three-point range for the Owls, but wasn’t quite enough to help Temple come out on top.

“I’m just confident because that’s what I practice for hours every day,” Gary said. “My coach believes in me, and my teammates want me to succeed, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

Gary and Nelson were just two of seven Temple players to score, as new head coach Dianne Richardson’s equal opportunity offense continues to open up opportunities for anyone on the floor.

“We talk about that equal opportunity offense and it’s hard to defend us,” Richardson said. “Villanova saw that today when our scoring was coming from so many different people.”

While the Owls were not able to come out with the win, Richardson was still happy with what she saw and knows it is something to build upon.

“That was Temple basketball,” Richardson said. “What you all saw today was the way we want to play. That intensity and that defensive effort that we showed today, that’s going to be Temple basketball from here on out.”

Three-point shooting

While the Owls were not able to come out on top, their three-point shooting and three-point defense were an encouraging sign, as they shot 11 of 24 from beyond the three-point arc, and were able to hold the Wildcats to a sub-par 4–for-20 from three point range.

“We’ve got some great shooters,” Richardson said. “It just was not falling at Princeton (in the season opener), and was not falling at Saint John’s, but I give them all the confidence in the world to shoot those shots”

Paint presence struggles

Temple’s performance in the paint was perhaps the main culprit in the loss, as the Owls were outrebounded by 46-33 and allowed 23 second-chance points

“I’m disappointed that we’re losing, but we're working on things, as long as they’re coachable where we can start working on those things, then I’m satisfied,” Richardson said. “Obviously, we have to work on our rebounding.”

Free-throw shooting troubles

The Owls got to the free-throw line just 13 times and only hit six of their attempts. With a chance to knock off a top-25 team and Big 5 rival, Temple couldn’t afford to give away points at the foul line.

Meanwhile the Wildcats got to the line 24 times and knocked down 18 foul shots.

Up next

Temple will look to bounce back Wednesday night in another Big 5 matchup, this time against Saint Joseph’s at Hagan Arena. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN+.