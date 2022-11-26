Temple looked like it had finally come up with just enough defensive stops in a shootout to beat ECU in Saturday’s season finale.

Then Pirates quarterback Holton Ahlers decided he had something else in mind for the Owls.

On what Temple linebacker Jordan Magee saw as a broken play scramble drill, ECU’s fifth-year lefthanded quarterback rolled to his left and then threw across his body late in the fourth quarter to hit Jaylen Johnson on a 38-yard touchdown pass that ultimately gave the Pirates a 49-46 win over the Owls at Lincoln Financial Field.

Ahler’s game-winning toss to Johnson came with 1:11 left to play. Temple quarterback E.J. Warner, who otherwise had the best game of his young career, threw incomplete to tight end David Martin-Robinson on fourth-and-5 from the Owls’ 30-yard line on Temple’s final possession, closing out head coach Stan Drayton’s first season on North Broad Street with a 3-9 overall record and a 1-7 mark in American Athletic Conference play.

The players who spoke after the game Saturday, including Magee and outgoing fifth-year center Adam Klein, agreed that this season’s 3-9 felt a lot different than last season’s 3-9, when games were getting way out of hand and the program had lost its way in former head coach Rod Carey’s third and final season.

“There was definitely a huge foundation set for the future of this program,” said Klein, who played for three head coaches during his Temple tenure – Geoff Collins, Carey and Drayton – and played both right tackle and center this season. “I think you can tell that we might have had the same record as last year, but you can tell there’s a difference in this team than there was in the year previous. We’re getting back to where we should be as a football program.”

“We had no quit in us,” said Magee, who finished with four tackles and a fourth-quarter sack. “We’ve got to bring that to us next year.”

Drayton said twice after the game that he can’t wait to get his program to the offseason, and Saturday’s loss offered plenty of proof as to why, starting with his young quarterback.

Warner, who took over the starting job as an 18-year-old true freshman during the second week of the season, put up video game-like numbers Saturday, completing 45 of his 63 attempts for 527 yards and five touchdowns, surpassing several program milestones along the way. In addition to becoming the first Temple quarterback to throw for more than 500 yards in a game, his passing yards and completions also set single-game program records.

Additionally, Warner’s 278 completions were the most by a Temple quarterback in a single season, and his 3,028 passing yards were the second-highest single-season total, behind only former Owls QB and current Carolina Panthers signal caller P.J. Walker, who threw for 3,295 yards in 2016.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Jose Barbon, who emerged as Warner’s favorite target, set career highs with 13 catches for 160 yards Saturday, and his six 100-yard receiving games in 2022 were the most in a single season by a Temple player. Tight end Jordan Smith (85 receiving yards and two touchdowns) and wide receiver Zae Baines (73 receiving yards) also established their own respective career-best totals in the loss.

In a game that featured seven lead changes, ECU (7-5, 4-4 in the American) took a 42-31 lead with 6:01 left in the third quarter when its game-breaking running back Keaton Mitchell scored on a 2-yard run, his third of the day and his fourth touchdown of the afternoon. The 5-foot-9, 184-pound third-year sophomore hurt Temple to the tune of 222 yards and those three touchdowns on 22 carries, and his 73-yard touchdown catch from Ahlers helped give ECU a 28-17 lead with 3:24 left in the second quarter.

Following Mitchell’s final touchdown, Temple erased the Pirates’ 11-point lead on a 38-yard touchdown connection from Warner to Smith at the 4:11 mark of the third quarter and a 15-yard scoring pass from Warner to Martin-Robinson with 6:19 to go.

Turning point

In an inaugural season in which he was rarely afraid to be aggressive, a conservative, late-game decision from Drayton may have cost Temple a win over a bowl-eligible team.

With the Owls holding that 49-46 lead late in the fourth quarter and facing a fourth-and-1 from midfield, Drayton initially kept his offense out on the field in a five-wide receiver set before ECU head coach Mike Houston called a timeout.

During that timeout, Drayton changed his mind and instead sent punter Mackenzie Morgan out to the field, and Morgan’s 42-yard punt pinned ECU’s Malik Fleming at the Pirates’ 8-yard line, and his modest, 3-yard return set up ECU with a long field ahead and 3:07 left on the clock.

Temple had a chance to stop ECU on third-and-10 from the Pirates’ 26 on the ensuing possession, but Mitchell rattled off a 22-yard run to keep the drive going. Three plays later, Ahler’s came up with the game-winning touchdown pass.

There was no guarantee that Temple would have converted on fourth-and-1 on the prior possession, and the Owls would have gifted the Pirates a short field had they failed there.

But Drayton’s change of heart during the timeout proved to be the turning point in the game.

Drayton said postgame that he was initially intending to go for it and have Klein snap the ball to Warner on fourth-and-1 before ECU called timeout.

“I just thought, give our defense a chance to stop them,” Drayton explained. “And I knew with the time that we had on the clock, with three minutes left on the clock, that I was going to get the last possession of the ballgame. But again, we just didn’t execute.”

Warner was asked if he would have wanted to go for it on fourth down instead of punting.

“It’s not my job to make that decision,” Warner said. “I trust these coaches to do whatever we need to do to win the game.

“We just came up short on third down,” Warner added, pointing to a pass batted down by ECU’s Elijah Morris that was intended for Barbon. “We had a ball that got tipped, and that’s on me.”

Senior day salutes

Temple honored 13 players on Senior Day prior to the opening kickoff – tight end Evan Boozer, long snapper Ron Gaines, quarterback T.J. Pergine, wide receiver Kadas Reams, safety DaeSean Winston, punter Mackenzie Morgan, offensive lineman Luke Foster, cornerback Cameron Ruiz, safety Jalen Ware, wide receiver Adonicas Sanders, defensive tackle Xach Gill, left tackle Isaac Moore and Klein.

Sanders, who had initially fought through a knee sprain, took a hit at Houston and never returned for the last two weeks of the season. He finished his lone season at Temple with career highs of 37 catches for 437 yards, along with two touchdowns.

“We knew that three weeks ago was probably his last game,” Drayton said of Sanders. “I’m just very thankful for what he brought to that receivers room from a leadership standpoint.”

Ruiz, a starter last season, saw his snaps decrease in a backup role this season but did come up with a key pass breakup on fourth down that stalled out an ECU drive at the Temple 27 with 8:19 left to play. Gill, a North Carolina transfer who missed all of last season with an injury, earned a single digit (No. 8) prior to Saturday’s game. He started and saw more of an increased role over the last two weeks with Darian Varner lost to a season-ending injury.

“With the adversity I faced this year coming off an injury, Temple has felt like home,” Gill said. “I can honestly call Temple home now, just because of the family I have here. Without them, I don’t think I would have been able to go through what I’ve been through.”

Postgame audio

Listen to Saturday's postgame press conference with Stan Drayton, E.J. Warner, Jordan Magee, Adam Klein and Xach Gill here.

Stat stuff

Although Edward Saydee scored a 12-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter, the Owls struggled to run the ball again, getting just 48 yards on 15 attempts. … Temple surrendered a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown to ECU’s Jsi Hatfield that helped give the Pirates a 21-17 lead at the 7:40 mark of the second quarter. … The Owls produced 193 yards after the catch Saturday.