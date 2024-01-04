A second-half shooting tear by USF proved to be too much for Temple to overcome in the Owls’ 76-68 loss to the Bulls Thursday night at the Yuengling Center in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

After falling behind by 11 points with a little less than six minutes to go, Temple (7-7, 0-1) went on an 11-1 run to get within a point at 66-65 with 1 minute, 54 seconds remaining on a driving layup by Hysier Miller, but that bucket proved to be the Owls’ last field goal of the game as Temple mustered just three free throws the rest of the way and missed its last three shots from the floor.

The Owls got a game-high 21 points from guard Jordan Riley and 17 from Miller. Riley shot 9 of 18 from the floor, threw down a pair of rim-rattling dunks, and swiped eight rebounds, but the Bulls (8-4, 1-0) made 14 of their last 16 field goal attempts to close out the game. USF, which is now riding a six-game win streak that started with a 16-point win over Florida State back on Dec. 9, shot 59.3% in the second half, including 6 of 9 from three-point range, after shooting just 39.4% in the first half and 3 of 15 from three.

Temple played its second straight game without guard Jahlil White, who reinjured his right ring finger in the Owls’ loss to Old Dominion back on Dec. 22 in Honolulu at the Diamond Head Classic. White initially sustained that injury in Temple’s Nov. 18 loss to Columbia and missed the next five games before returning almost a month later to play in the Owls’ next three games.

USF, meanwhile, got Kasean Pryor back into its lineup after the 6-foot-10 forward missed the Bulls’ Dec. 29 game against Alabama State. He scored six points in 31 minutes, and USF placed four scorers in double figures. After a cold-shooting start to the game, Chris Youngblood made his last four shots and scored a team-high 17 points, while Kobe Knox added 15 and Selton Miguel and Jayden Reid chipped in 14 apiece.

Temple trailed by four, 32-28, at halftime after committing six turnovers and shooting just 3 of 13 from three-point range. Matteo Picarelli scored a team-high eight points in the first half off the bench, hitting a pair of threes and going 2-for-3 from the free-throw line, although he didn’t take a shot in eight scoreless second-half minutes.

The Owls led by as many as eight in the first half on three different occasions, with the last eight-point advantage coming with 8 minutes, 2 seconds left in the half courtesy of a Shane Dezonie layup off a Miguel turnover. But after grabbing that 22-14 lead, USF closed out the half on a 18-6 run. Much of that run occurred with Temple forward Sam Hofman off the floor for the final 8:32 of the first half with two fouls.

Dezonie, the only other Owl to reach double-figure scoring aside from Riley and Miller, started his second straight game and scored 10 points in 28 minutes, shooting an efficient 4 of 5 from the floor and 2 of 3 from three-point range on a night when Temple struggled again from three, shooting just 7 of 27 from beyond the arc. Now in his second season with the Owls since transferring in from Vanderbilt, Dezonie has averaged nine points and almost 23 minutes over the last four games.

Freshman guard Zion Stanford, who continues to recover from an ankle injury, played just seven minutes Thursday night. After scoring 16 points in 28 minutes in a Dec. 10 win over UAlbany, the West Catholic High School graduate has played 25 scoreless minutes over the last five games.

Temple will return to the court again Sunday when it hosts Wichita State at the Liacouras Center at 1 p.m.

Putbacks

Hysier Miller, who shot 6 of 17 overall and 0-for-8 from three-point range, has made less than half of his shots in all 14 of Temple’s games this season. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior out of South Philadelphia’s Neumann Goretti High School, is now shooting 34.2% (85 of 248) overall and just 24.3% (27 of 111) from three-point range.