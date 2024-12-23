Temple falls to No. 24 Cal in Raising the B.A.R. title game

Trailing by five at halftime Sunday, an upset of No. 24 Cal was within reach for Temple.

But a poor third-quarter showing dashed those hopes, as the Owls couldn’t recover and fell 89-63 to the Golden Bears Sunday in the championship game of the Raising the B.A.R. Invitational in Berkeley at Haas Pavilion.

Cal (13-1), which outscored Temple by 29-13 in the third quarter, had the 15th-best three point shooting percentage in the country coming into Sunday’s contest, shooting 38% from beyond the arc. That was on full display, as the Golden Bears went 16-for-35 from deep. Guards Lulu Twidale and Ionna Krimili finished with 20 points and six threes apiece in the win. Guard Kayla Williams added 17 points and hit three shots from three.

Temple (6-5) shot 41% from the field, led by guard Tristen Taylor, who finished with 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor and three makes from beyond the arc. Kaylah Turner chipped in nine points, with forwards Jaleesa Molina and Anissa Rivera scoring eight points each.

Temple’s leading scorer Tiarra East finished with just eight points on 4-for-16 shooting from the field and 0-for-3 from three-point range. Guard Tarriyonna Gary struggled as well, finishing with just five points on 1 of 6 shooting.

Cal also dominated Temple on the glass. The 50-25 rebounding differential was the worst of the season for the Owls.

Temple (6-5) will take a weeklong break before tipping off its American Athletic Conference slate against UAB on Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. in Birmingham, Alabama on ESPN+.