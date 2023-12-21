Throughout most of Thursday, Temple's women's basketball team could not hit shots from the field. The Owls shot 31% in the early afternoon contest and trailed by as many as nine points with 27 seconds remaining in the game.

Somehow, with eight seconds left, a pair of free throws from guard Aleah Nelson pulled the Owls within two points of their Big 10 opponent in their final nonconference game.

But despite the late heroics, Temple fell to Northwestern 72-68 Thursday at The Liacouras Center, snapping its three-game winning streak. The Owls dominated the boards but went cold from the field in the second half, stalling their momentum.

“We didn’t knock down shots,” said Temple head coach Diane Richardson. “Sometimes, we get in a rut when we’re not making shots. [They] get their heads down, and we have to fix that because I have confidence in them and I want them to keep shooting the ball.”

All season long, Richardson has preached the importance of fast starts. The second-year coach loves when her lineups push the pace and set the tone early on both ends of the floor, but the Owls (6-6) have struggled with executing that concept this season.

After a solid first quarter, the Owls finally figured it out and led by 11 points with four minutes left in the first half. However, Northwestern (5-7) battled back, took the lead in the third and stayed on top for the rest of the matchup.

Things really began to unravel in the third quarter for the Owls. They had a four-point lead at the end of the first half despite shooting less than 30% from the field, but their defense could not keep up with the Wildcats’ shooters.

Northwestern guard Melannine Daley went off in the third frame, scoring nine points and dishing a pair of assists. Forward Paige Mott added six points as well as the Wildcats outscored the Owls 23-15 and took their first lead. Daley led all scorers with 21 points.

“We saw them have a surge in the third quarter, and we couldn’t stop it,” Richardson said.

The Wildcats continued the trend in the fourth quarter, having their way with the Owls’ defense. Temple forward Jaleesa Molina sat on the bench with a boot on her right foot, and the Owls did not find anyone to step into her role on defense.

Temple hung around toward the end of the game and had a chance at the win, but Northwestern found a way to close it out.

The Owls have wrapped up their non-conference slate, and they’ll open up American Athletic Conference play against UTSA (6-5) at The Liacouras Center on Dec. 30 at 1 p.m.

Here are some key takeaways from Thursday morning’s matchup.

Shooting woes

In the first half, Northwestern made 11 of its 24 field goal attempts, shooting 50% from beyond the arc. The Wildcats kept close with Temple despite the Owls’ hot start.

Temple, on the other hand, nearly doubled Northwestern’s field goal attempts, converting just 13 of the team’s 44 attempts from the field and knocking down three of their 11 three-point shots.

The Owls didn’t play much better in the second half, but the Wildcats remained consistent, ending the game with a field goal percentage of 55.

Three players scored in double-figures for the Cherry and White. Guard Tiarra East led the way with 20 points, and forward Rayne Tucker finished with 19 and 13 rebounds. Nelson scored 11 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, shooting 3-8 from the field in the frame after going 2-12 in the first three quarters.

“I personally have been a little down on myself because of the past couple of games,” Tucker said. “I really haven’t been hitting shots. The coaches really instilled their confidence in me the whole week, [saying], ‘Your shots are going to fall. We just want you to keep shooting and attacking.’”

Temple has struggled from the field all season. The team averaged 41% coming into the game but shot below 30% in three of the last four games. Though they finished above 30% Thursday, the Owls should be concerned about entering conference play with so much inconsistency.

Cleaning the glass

Though the Owls struggled to shoot the ball, they had no problem cleaning up their misses. Temple grabbed 44 rebounds Thursday, and 27 of those came off the offensive glass. Tucker had 10 offensive rebounds alone, continuing to show she can be a strong presence inside.

“I’m especially proud of us crashing the boards today,” Richardson said. “Our rebounding, we had a deficit in rebounding last year, but we’re now turning the tide. Rayne has done a good job, Denise [Solis], Ines [Piper] is doing a good job rebounding. We’re looking up when it comes to that.”

Before Thursday, Temple was ninth in the country in offensive rebounds, averaging just above 17 per game. Including Thursday, the Owls have grabbed more than 15 offensive rebounds in each of the last four games and in nine games total this season.

The Owls earned 17 second-chance points as well despite missing 13 layup attempts throughout the game. They finished with 30 points in the paint.

Putbacks

Temple had just seven turnovers Thursday and helped force 15 Northwestern turnovers. This is the third game Temple had under 10 turnovers this season. … Despite being in the top-10 in offensive rebounds, Temple’s 39.7 rebounds per game ranks outside the top 100 in the country. The Owls had 44 rebounds today, their fifth-highest total this season. … Molina’s presence was greatly missed on the inside. Thursday’s matchup was the first time all season the Owls didn’t block a single shot.

