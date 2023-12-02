PHILADELPHIA – The atmosphere at the Wells Fargo Center for the inaugural Big 5 Classic was a success. There were 15,215 tickets sold for the triple-header, and the fans in the building for the championship game between Temple and Saint Joseph’s were up for the occasion and created enough energy to make it clear that the city’s six athletic directors shouldn’t think too hard about making this an annual thing.

A year from now, maybe Owls head coach Adam Fisher and his players will be doing what Hawks head coach Billy Lange and his team had the chance to do at the end of the night -- raise a banner into the arena’s rafters.

But Saturday night, the Owls were several missed shots and a player short of meeting that moment.

St. Joe’s forward Rasheer Fleming’s game-high 22 points and a poor first-half shooting performance were too much for Temple to overcome in a 74-65 loss to the Hawks.

After missing 22 of their first 30 shots and trailing by 11 at the half, the Owls (4-3) used an 11-0 run to get within four points almost five minutes into the second half but never got any closer. Temple held St. Joe’s leading scorer Erik Reynolds II to just 11 points on 2 of 9 shooting, but the 6-foot-9, 230-pound Fleming was the best player on the floor Saturday night, and the Owls had no answer for him.

The sophomore from Camden High School shot 8 of 11 from the floor, 2 of 4 from three-point range and knocked down all six of his free throws. He also swiped nine rebounds and blocked four shots in 35 minutes. The Hawks (6-2) did get 14 points from Lynn Greer III and 11 points from Cameron Brown, but St. Joe’s talented backcourt didn’t change the game the way Fleming did.

“Everything,” was Fisher’s answer when he was asked what impressed him about Fleming. “I mean, he was great. … He steps out, hits threes, makes all his free throws. … He was awesome.”

The 11-0 run that got Temple back into the game was powered mostly by Jordan Riley and Zion Stanford, who scored 20 and 19 points respectively to pace the Owls. Hysier Miller started the run with a layup, but he had another rough shooting night, going 4 of 14 from the floor with several misses around the rim.

Riley added a three-point play and a pull-up jumper during the run, and Stanford contributed four foul shots. They shot a combined 13 of 21 from the field, while the rest of the team hit just 10 of its 44 shots.

Temple was once again without guard Jahlil White, who is expected to be out several more weeks with an injury to his right hand. The 6-7, 210-pound redshirt-junior likely would have been the best defensive option for Fleming, and the Owls clearly missed his presence.

“We’d love to have him back,” Fisher said, noting that White was celebrating his birthday Saturday. “I think he probably would have enjoyed playing on his birthday, but other guys got to step up, and that's what makes, I think, our team special. We saw it the other night (in Temple’s win over La Salle.) But we need guys to be ready to go, and I think you want to keep preparing yourself as you get ready for league play. So I think it's helping other guys build confidence, build some connection and chemistry so that when he comes back, he's in it because he's talking, he's communicating. So he's watching film, he's doing all the things to make sure when he comes back, he's ready.”

Riley and Stanford were ready, but they needed more help. In addition to Miller’s shooting woes, Sam Hofman missed all six of his shots, and forward Steve Settle shot just 2 of 11 from the field and missed all five of his threes.

Other than missing four foul shots on a night when Temple struggled again from the line (12-for-20), Stanford played another composed game and didn’t look too much like someone just seven games into his freshman season.

“I felt like I just trusted in myself, trusting in my work,” Stanford, a former first-team all-Philadelphia Catholic League standout at West Catholic, said when asked about what has sparked his early success. “Having my coaches given me confidence to do the things I do. My teammates look for me and they feel confident in my play. Going in working every day and just believing that you can play on a big stage every day.”

Lange, now in his fifth season on Hawk Hill, inherited a program that had just a handful of players who had not transferred out when he first got there. He said Saturday night that he can relate to what Fisher is going through in reshaping Temple’s roster, one that lost players like Damian Dunn (Houston), Zach Hicks (Penn State), Jamille Reynolds (Cincinnati) and Nick Jourdain (Memphis) to the transfer portal.

“I think he's done a great job,” Lange said of Fisher. “The difference in 2019 to 2023 is you can get people eligible right away. We were driving all over the place to find some people, but it's still challenging, because you have to recruit. You have to bring guys in to play, and then you're making a commitment to them for however many years.

“I think he's done a great job. Riley's really good. Hofman's really good. Picarelli … The way he's used these guys, I think, is terrific, and this is his first time being a head coach. I had the luxury of getting my brains beaten in at the Naval Academy (during seven season there as a head coach from 2004 to 2011), in high school (at South Jersey’s Bishop Eustace, his alma mater), and you just kind of figured some things out. To be a first-time head coach right now, with everything that's going on in our landscape, is really, really hard. I think he's done a great job from a basketball standpoint putting a really good team together.”

