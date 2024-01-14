With less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Temple found itself trailing by nine points with the game seemingly out of reach.

Then the Owls clawed back into the game with a six-point run in the final 30 seconds. Temple found itself down by just two with seven seconds remaining and Memphis at the free-throw line.

After Tigers forward Alasia Smith missed both free throws, Rayne Tucker came down with the rebound, but she took two seconds off the clock before getting the ball to guard Tristen Taylor. With less than five seconds left, Taylor rushed the ball up the court and put up a contested shot that rattled out as time expired.

As a result, the Owls fell 59-57 to Memphis Sunday at The Liacouras Center, giving Memphis (5-11, 1-4) its first win in American Athletic Conference play.

Beyond that, Temple cost itself an opportunity to stay near the top of the American Athletic Conference standings.

Had the Owls done what they were supposed to do and beaten one of the worst teams in the league Sunday, they would have moved to 4-1 in the conference standings with a chance to close in on first place Charlotte, which lost in double overtime to UTSA later in the day Sunday to drop to 4-1 in conference play.

Instead, Temple fell to 9-8 overall and a four-way tie for third place in the AAC at 3-2.

“I am truly embarrassed at our effort today,” Temple women’s head coach Diane Richardson said. “Point blank. I was embarrassed at our defensive effort. We had done such a great job the last few games on our defense. Today, we didn’t do as good as we should have.”

Turnovers were the main factor in the loss for the Owls. They couldn’t stop the Tigers in transition, as Memphis scored 19 points off Temple’s 22 turnovers. It was the second straight game Temple has turned the ball over at least 20 times and the third time this season.

The Owls also struggled to shoot efficiently, especially around the rim, finishing with just 12 points in the paint compared to the Tigers’ 28.

“When you have 22 turnovers, a lot of that is not taking care of the ball,” Richardson said. “They played us in a zone today, so typically you don’t have that many turnovers against a zone. My hat’s off to (Memphis women’s basketball coach) Alex (Simmons) and what she’s done with her team. They’re tough and they play hard. But we got to be cognizant of what we’re doing and what our game plan is.”

Temple’s leading scorer Tiarra East returned to action against the Tigers after missing the previous two games with an injury. She came off the bench as Richardson eased her back into play.

East finished with two points on 1-of-6 shooting in 21 minutes.

“She’s on minute restriction right now,” Richardson said. “We’re working her back in. She’s been off for a week, so we got to work her back in.”

Aleah Nelson was the only Temple player to reach double-digits in the loss. No one else stepped up to help her down the stretch.

In the fourth-quarter comeback, Nelson hit two three-pointers that both got called off. One was due to a moving screen on Ines Piper, while the other was a defensive foul on Memphis forward Shelbee Brown when she tried to run through a screen set by Tucker.

Nelson finished with 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and made 5 of her 8 three-point attempts.

“Coach Rich told me to step up,” Nelson said. “Whenever she needs me, she’ll pull me to the side and tell me, ‘We need you to be that player,’ and I was. Even when those two shots didn’t count, I never thought that we were going to lose.”

Foul trouble

Temple finished with 26 fouls compared to Memphis' 18. East and Taylor, along with forwards Tucker and Piper all played the majority of the second half in foul trouble. East and Piper both fouled out with less than a minute to go.

This caused Temple to play more conservatively on defense, which led to Memphis getting more rebounds and making it more difficult for the Owls to defend the rim.

“I think quite a few people should have stepped up today,” Richardson said. “Unfortunately, there are going to be fouls called whether we like them or not. That shouldn’t impede us from doing what we need to do. People need to step up. That’s what happens in basketball.”

Putbacks

The Owls had just two steals against Memphis, their lowest number all season, and the lowest number in a game since Dec. 17, 2020, when Temple played South Carolina. … Temple held Memphis to just 7% (1 of 13) from three-point range and still lost.

Postgame press conference

