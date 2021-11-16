Temple finding reasons to play after losing bowl eligibility

Redshirt sophomore tight end David Martin-Robinson returned to game action in Saturday’s loss to Houston, marking the first time he has played since injuring his collarbone in the season opener at Rutgers.

Martin-Robinson went through an intense rehab process to return to the field this season while his team is in the midst of a losing streak that now stands at five games.

“I just put my head down and went to work,” Martin-Robinson said Tuesday. “I did everything they told me to, and then some more. I started pushing myself before the doctor said I was supposed to.”

After entering this season as the undisputed TE1 on Temple’s depth chart, Martin-Robinson split a good deal of snaps with Jordan Smith and James Della Pesca Saturday.

Getting reacclimated to the team hasn’t been the easiest process for Martin-Robinson. The last time Martin-Robinson saw the field, D’Wan Mathis was the starting quarterback, but he is currently out nursing a left ankle injury that he also suffered in the season-opening loss to Rutgers.

“It’s been tough,” Martin-Robinson said, “especially since me and D’Wan had such a good connection before the season. It definitely is a challenge to get back into the swing of things.”

With Mathis being out Saturday, true freshman Justin Lynch took his place, leading the team in passing and rushing. Lynch ran for 78 of Temple’s 99 total rushing yards as running backs Edward Saydee and Ra’Von Bonner combined for just 23 yards on eight carries.

When asked about the team’s current struggles, Martin-Robinson said the team “can’t get in sync at the same time.”

“We all have to execute at the same time,” he said.

One thing the Owls are looking to improve on, as is the case every week, is the run defense. Temple is allowing 221 rushing yards per game and plans on sticking to their nickel and dime defenses.

Actually, Rod Carey and his players saw a lot of positives in Saturday’s loss. One of those players was Darian Varner. The second-year freshman defensive tackle tallied two sacks, his best game of the season and his young career.

“We knew Houston was a very good team, so guys had to step up,” Varner said Tuesday. “I think that’s what happened.

Varner spoke on the differences between the defensive scheme this season and the scheme last season.

“It’s different but the same,” he explained. “It’s different because we get more one-on-ones.”

Temple’s next game is Saturday at Tulsa for a matchup with the Golden Hurricane. The American’s third-best rushing team is averaging 190 yards per game on the ground.

“This is a test that we’ve been seeing because it’s getting cold outside,” Varner said.

It’s a test the Owls have failed for the last five games, allowing 200-plus yards in each of those games.