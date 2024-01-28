It's one of the oldest cliches in the sport, but basketball is often a game of runs, and Temple has been reminded of it several times during Adam Fisher’s first season, including Sunday night at East Carolina.

The Pirates picked up steam when it mattered most and came away with a 70-64 overtime win at Williams Arena in Greenville, North Carolina.

The Owls are now on a six-game losing streak, one that started with an 11-point home loss to ECU back on Jan. 10.

Temple had a 57-49 lead with 3 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in regulation after Hysier Miller hit 1 of 2 free throws, but ECU closed out the second half on an 11-3 run to send the game to overtime. Miller had a good look at what should have been the game-winner, but the junior guard missed a point-blank layup just before time expired.

The Pirates then outscored the Owls, who fell to 8-13 overall and 1-7 in the American Athletic Conference, by 10-4 the rest of the way in overtime. Temple, the third-worst shooting team out of 351 Division I programs, was true to itself in the extra period, shooting just 2-for-10 and 0-for-5 from three-point range.

Temple turned the ball over 14 times on the night, and ECU capitalized with 19 points off turnovers.

Although he shot just 7 of 24 from the field, ECU junior guard RJ Felton knocked down all seven of his free throw attempts and finished the game with 24 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, three steals and was a +9 on the stat sheet.

Temple was without starting forward Steve Settle III for the second consecutive game. He didn’t travel with the team due to a non-COVID illness, and his lanky 6-foot-10 frame and outside shooting ability was certainly missed, and it forced Emmanuel Okpomo to play 15 minutes. Okpomo, who also stands at 6-10 but has the build of a true center, had only played double-digit minutes in one other game this season with 11 against Maryland Eastern Shore in the season opener. He contributed three points, two rebounds and a block in 13 minutes off the bench.

Temple shot 36.1% (22 of 61) from the floor, and five of their six missed free throws came in the second half. Miller and Jahlil White had two misses each, and White didn’t attempt a shot and was held scoreless in 17 minutes as a starter before fouling out.

The Owls struggled to score the ball in the first half, making 10 of their 28 field-goal attempts (35.7%) and finishing the half with just 26 points. Lucky for them, however, ECU (11-10, 4-4) was even worse, shooting just 3-for-12 from three-point range and 9 of 26 overall.

Jordan Riley, who scored a team-high 20 points in 41 minutes, had the Owls’ first six points and eight in the first half. His thunderous dunk over Cyr Malonga gave the Owls the momentum they needed to get back in the game.

After leading 18-9, the Pirates went cold, going on a scoring drought of almost five minutes. The Owls didn't let that stretch go to waste, going on a 9-0 run and tying the game at 18. After ECU ended their drought with five quick points, it struggled once again and failed to score for more than three minutes, but Temple couldn't find the bottom of the hoop either and trailed 27-26 at halftime.

After the Pirates jumped out to a 33-26 lead to start the second half, the Owls went on a 13-2 run that spanned about six minutes, holding the Pirates to 1-of-10 from the field. Miller and Riley scored 11 points and 10 points, respectively in the second half.

Then came the collapse that saw ECU go on its 11-3 run to close out regulation. Miller responded with a layup with 1:51 left in regulation to put Temple up 59-55, but a series of missed shots, missed free throws and costly fouls allowed ECU to claw back and send the game to overtime.

In the overtime period, both teams only made two shots, but the Owls simply could not defend without fouling. The Pirates attempted seven free throws in the five minutes of overtime, making six of them.

Junior guard Jaden Walker, who transferred in after two seasons at Iowa State, led ECU in overtime with five points, shooting 1-for-3 from the field and 3-for-3 from the line while collecting two rebounds.

Temple will have a week off before playing at Tulane (12-8, 3-5 AAC) next Sunday at Avron B. Fogleman Arena.