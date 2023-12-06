After Saturday’s loss to St. Joe’s in the Big 5 Classic championship, Temple needed a bounce-back win to regain some momentum.

That’s where games like Wednesday night come into play.

The Owls welcomed Bloomsburg, a program that went 1-25 last season, to the Liacouras Center. And after a slow first 10 minutes, Temple handled its business in an 85-55 win in its first game against a Division II team in 40 years.

“Credit to Bloomsburg: it’s hard to come into this type of atmosphere,” Temple head coach Adam Fisher said. “They did a good job. They were physical, they tried to attack right away. Coach [Chris] Bess is in his second year; they’re going to do big things.”

The Owls started off very slowly in the first half. Up until the 10-minute mark, the contest was close, as Temple rushed shots and turned the ball over. The Owls held just a five-point lead at the under-12 media timeout.

Then they broke away. Bloomsburg (2-5) made just three field goals in the final 11 minutes of the half and added two free throws, while the Owls closed the half on a 27-8 run. Temple took a 42-20 lead into the break and did not look back. The Owls’ 30-point margin of victory was their largest of the game.

Guard Jordan Riley led all scorers with 16 points in the win and also collected eight rebounds and three blocks. Freshman guard Zion Stanford was right behind Riley, adding 14 points to the cause. Six Temple players scored in double figures.

Riley has played good basketball after stepping into the lineup when 6-foot-7 redshirt junior guard Jahlil White suffered an injury to a finger on his right hand against Columbia. In his four games as a starter, Riley has averaged more than 15 points, and he’s pushed his season average from four points to 11 per game.

However, guard Hysier Miller’s struggles continued. The junior had seven points on a 3-for-13 shooting, including 1-of-4 from three-point range.

Miller entered the game shooting 33% from the field and 26% from three, and his performance against Bloomsburg did not help his numbers, but Fisher did not seem overly concerned.

“He was a plus-30 tonight, right?” Fisher said. “I know we look at his shooting numbers a lot when he’s 3-for-13, but man, he was doing a lot of great stuff when he was off the ball. To be a plus-30 is really hard to do. His shot is going to fall; we know it is. I've got to do a little bit better job and get him a little bit more rest. We'll continue that and get ready to go.”

The Owls will face Albany on Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in the final game of the NABC Brooklyn Showcase.

Here are some takeaways from Temple’s win over the Huskies.

Settled in

When he transferred to Temple from Howard during the offseason, forward Steve Settle III was expected to be a key piece of the rotation on both ends of the floor. The redshirt junior averaged 11 points for Howard last season and played a major role in the Bison’s run through the MEAC Tournament and into the NCAA Tournament.

However, Settle hadn’t found his groove quite yet. He entered the game averaging fewer than eight points, shooting just 26% from the field and 24% from three. He started to look more confident in Temple’s triple-overtime win against La Salle, but he hadn’t turned his numbers all the way around.

Wednesday night, Settle had 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the floor and 2-for-6 from three-point range. He also added six rebounds, five assists, five steals and a block.

“Obviously, I’m not shooting the ball or shooting as efficiently as I would like to be,” Settle said. “None of my teammates have lost any confidence in my ability. I feel like the work is going to show; these guys know what I can do. Coach Fish is going to continue to give me confidence, so I’m going to have to shoot the ball. I’ll be better, but it’s only game eight. We’ve got a long season.”

Settle was up and down the floor in his 25 minutes of playing time. He gave most of the Huskies trouble on the defensive end, and most importantly, he became a threat from the outside, which spread the floor for Temple’s guards to drive in the paint. The Owls had 40 points in the paint, due in part to how open the middle of the floor was when Settle played.

Too many turnovers

Though Temple’s offense functioned well for the most part, the Owls could not help themselves from turning the ball over against their lackluster opponent. Temple had 15 turnovers in the contest, which led to 11 Bloomsburg points.

Turnovers nearly set the Owls back even further in the first half. They gave the ball up five times in the first 10 minutes, which kept the Huskies within reach. The Owls finished the first half with nine turnovers, including several careless passes that led to easy steals.

“Just looking at today, 15 turnovers, that’s way too many for us,” Fisher said. “It’s something we talk about as a team. I think we average about nine a game, so being six over is something that we need to clean up and get a little better. We’ll work on that in practice.”

The Owls only coughed the ball up six times in the second period, which helped them hold onto their massive lead.

Putbacks

Temple shot 48% from the field against Bloomsburg, its best performance of the year. The Owls’ 35% from three was their second-best total, just behind their 39% against Ole Miss. … The Owls outrebounded the Huskies 47-32 but scored just nine second-chance points. … Temple had 17 assists as a unit, its best number all season as well. … Louie Wild, who played his high school basketball at Roman Catholic, led Bloomsburg with 12 points as the only Huskies player to score in double figures.

Postgame video

Watch Wednesday night's postgame press conference with Adam Fisher and Steve Settle here.