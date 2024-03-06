As the final buzzer sounded, the entire Temple women’s basketball team ran out to the court, celebrated with the band and high-fived nearly every fan sitting courtside.

The team then hoisted the American Athletic Conference trophy and raised the conference flag at half court for the first time since joining the league 11 years ago.

Temple defeated Florida Atlantic 74-53 at The Liacouras Center Wednesday night, clinching a three-way tie for first place in the AAC with the win. It marked the first time the Owls have won a regular-season title since the 2011-2012 season, when they did it in the Atlantic 10 under former head coach Tonya Cardoza.

“We are champions,” Temple head coach Diane Richardson said. “It was a hard fought game. [We] came in knowing that we had to play defense. It’s been kind of our identity the second part of the season. The defense won us games, and today the defense won us a regular season championship. We’re gonna continue to ride that defensive wave in everything we do, and when we head down to Texas we’re gonna do the same thing.”

Due to tie-breakers, Temple is set to be the third seed in next week’s AAC tournament in Fort Worth, Texas. With the double-bye that will carry the Owls straight to the quarterfinal round of the tournament, Temple will wait to play No. 9 seed Charlotte, 11th seed SMU, or 14th seed Tulane.

Temple guard Tarriyonna Gary finished Wednesday night’s game with a season-high 20 points and went 6-of-7 from three point range.

Gary has had a great stretch to close out the season, scoring at least 15 points in three of the last four games.

“Every time she shoots the ball, we think it's going in,” Richardson said. “She spends lots of hours in the gym working on her shot. She’s been confident and knocking them down.”

Temple celebrated its seniors in its win over FAU. Guards Aleah Nelson, Demi Washington, and Kendall Currence, along with forwards Rayne Tucker and Denise Solis, were honored prior to the game.

Tucker played the best out of the five players honored, finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Washington contributed 10 points, four assists and three rebounds.

“[Tucker] really stepped up and played,” Richardson said. “These seniors were up for this game. The teammates were up for this game. It was more so about our seniors than it was for the championship, because we have that kind of bond playing for each other.”

Temple opened the game slowly, missing its first seven shots. But Tucker got an offensive rebound and converted on an and-one layup to bring the offense to life.

While the offense struggled early, the defense was on point. Temple forced nine FAU turnovers in the first quarter alone, which kept the game close early and helped the Owls build a lead at the end of the quarter.

“We’ve got to continue to play tough defense,” Richardson said. “That defense against some teams turns them over. We've got to continue to harp on defense and turn people over.”

Temple carried its defensive intensity into the second quarter, as it allowed FAU to make just three of its 14 shots in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the Owls shot 7-of-14 from the field in the second quarter. East scored six of Temple’s 15 second-quarter points and helped the Owls take a 35-22 lead into the half.

Temple didn’t let up in the second half, shooting 55% from the field and forcing 12 turnovers.

Temple’s defense forced 28 FAU turnovers overall and scored 23 points off those turnovers. The Owls have scored well in transition all season and did so again against FAU, scoring 22 points on fast breaks.

“It’s a very special day,” Washington said. “Family got to be here and watch a regular season title. You can’t ask for anything more. I’m super grateful.”

Postgame press conference

You can watch the postgame press conference with Diane Richardson, Demi Washington, Tiarra East and Aleah Nelson here.