After a 48-hour waiting period, Temple will be going dancing.

The Owls, coming off a loss to Wichita State Friday in The American’s conference tournament quarterfinals, will play Belmont Tuesday at 9:10 p.m. in Dayton as part of the “First Four” set of NCAA Tournament games.

If Temple manages to beat Belmont, coach Fran Dunphy’s crew will next face sixth-seeded Maryland Thursday in Jacksonville.

“I was really relieved,” senior guard and co-captain Shizz Alston told reporters after he watched the first part of the CBS Selection Show in the Liacouras Center locker room with his teammates and Temple’s coaching staff. “After what happened in the Wichita State game, I didn’t know what was going to happen with some these bid stealers, but I’m glad it worked in our favor.”

Alston has not been shy about the fact that he has followed media bracket projections closely over the past month or so. He said he believes the placement as an 11 seed in a play-in game is “fitting,” considering Temple’s one-and-done trip to Memphis for the conference tournament.

“I was hoping we could get a bye and not have to play in a play-in game,” Alston said. “As long as we’re here, we can have fun with it.”

While Dunphy tied Hall of Famer John Chaney for most NCAA Tournament appearances amongst Big 5 coaches, he has only three tournament victories (two of which came at Temple) in his 30 seasons as a head coach with the Owls and Penn.

“Well, I think about it,” Dunphy told a group of reporters from the Liacouras Center’s Fox-Gittis Room. “I’m grateful for the amount of times we’ve been in. Would I like to have more wins in the NCAA Tournament? Absolutely.”

Dunphy’s last NCAA Tournament win came in Dayton in 2013, when Khalif Wyatt led Temple to a first-round win over NC State before dropping a second-round contest to Indiana, a Hoosiers team that featured NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo.

“(Alston’s) pace of play is similar to Khalif’s,” Dunphy said. “They’ve both accomplished a lot, so I’m grateful to have coached them both.”

Belmont (26-5, 16-2 Ohio Valley Conference) finished the regular season second among 353 Division-1 programs with 87.4 points per game. Three players average double figures for the Bruins, including senior guard Dylan Windler, who leads the team in points and rebounding with an average of 21.4 points and 10.7 rebounds. Kevin McClain, a senior point guard, averages 16.3 points and 4.1 assists, while freshman center Nick Muszynski averages 14.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Two of Belmont’s five losses came to Jacksonville State. Only two weeks after Belmont lost at Green Bay, coach Rick Byrd’s team bounced back to beat UCLA by two points on the road.

Belmont received an at-large bid after losing to Murray State, 77-65, Saturday in the OVC Championship.