Jullian Taylor made a prediction that could come as a surprise.

Taylor, who missed nearly two seasons at Temple due to knee and leg injuries, expects to hear his name called in April’s NFL Draft held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“Yeah, I feel like I’m going to be drafted,” Taylor told reporters following Temple’s Pro Day at the STAR Complex.

“I think I could honestly go (in rounds) three to five,” Taylor added.

Taylor said Monday’s Pro Day “meant the world to (him).” He spent the past couple months training at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida along with some NFL draft prospects, including Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough and Ole Miss offensive lineman Austin Golson.

While Taylor arrived at Temple around 240 pounds, he said he’s up to 293. He hoped to show the scouts his ability to move with the added weight and clocked a 4.8 in the 40-yard dash.

“It went pretty well today,” Taylor said. “I’m happy.”

Taylor said he has a private workout scheduled with Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Don Johnson for Tuesday. He’ll also meet with the Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders.

“I’m looking forward to having more (visits) lined up after today,” Taylor said.

But have those knee issues been a topic of discussion amongst NFL scouts?

“Yes, they have,” Taylor said. “That’s the other thing I wanted to displayed – that I’m healthy. My knee isn’t bothering me. I can move still after the ACL surgery.”

Taylor said he no longer deals with any complications from surgery on his torn anterior cruciate ligament, which was conducted by Dr. James Andrews in Florida.

“I went down to Dr. Andrews, the best ACL doctor,” Taylor said. “I think he did me well.”

Chandler looks to improve upon NFL Combine marks

Perhaps Sean Chandler didn’t run an ideal time earlier this month at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Chandler, the only Temple player to receive a Combine invite, clocked a 4.65 in the 40-yard dash.

While he said he was unaware of his official time clocked Monday, Chandler seemed to think he ran a better time at Pro Day.

“Definitely I did better,” Chandler said.

But Chandler also made it clear that his body of work as a four-year starter at Temple should display his playing abilities.

“Because I’m a (defensive back), they expect me to run fast,” Chandler said. “I know I’m a football player. Get me into camp and I’m going to ball out.”

Chandler said most teams envision him as a safety at the next level, although he worked out as a cornerback at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January at The Rose Bowl. The Camden native started at cornerback in his first two years with the Owls prior to switching to boundary cornerback.

“It helps a lot,” Chandler said. “It’s all about versatility. The more places you could play, it helps keep you on the team.”

Chandler acknowledged that he’s likely a “late round” prospect. In Chandler’s profile on NFL.com, he’s projected as a sixth- or seventh-round pick.

“Wherever I’m land, I’m just going to ball out,” Chandler said.

When asked about meetings lined up with NFL teams, Chandler said he was unsure of the specifics.

“I have to talk to my agent to know exactly,” said Chandler, who spoke with a scout from the Titans at Monday’s Pro Day.

Sharga continues to show off versatility

Tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Ed Foley lauded Nick Sharga for his play on special teams during Temple all-access media day last Tuesday.

Sharga, who attended Division II West Virginia Wesleyan in 2013 prior to transferring to Temple, played more snaps on special teams as opposed to offense last season, as Foley pointed out during a special teams meeting.

But Sharga, who saw time at linebacker, fullback and defensive end in his three-year career with the Owls, also worked out as a long snapper in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams at Monday’s Pro Day.

“It’s something I’ve done growing up,” Sharga said. “Middle school, high school, did it at West Virginia Wesleyan. At Temple, I haven’t really done it. It’s something I wanted to work on – something that’s still in my toolkit.”

Sharga said he’s scheduled to attend local Pro Days with the New York Giants (April 6), Philadelphia Eagles (April 18) and New York Jets (no date scheduled).

Extra points

Robert Prince, the receivers coach for the Detroit Lions, was scheduled to meet with receivers Keith Kirkwood and Adonis Jennings following Monday’s Pro Day to watch film, as Kirkwood revealed during his session with reporters … When asked about the importance of Pro Day, Jennings said that it was “mind boggling” that he did not receive a Combine invite … Kirkwood, who still has no workouts scheduled, said he has been receiving interest from “all 32 NFL teams” and added that he hopes to “land a job somewhere” … “It’s like my Combine,” cornerback Artrel Foster said when asked about the importance of Pro Day. “It’s like the only thing I’ve got to try to impress one of the teams. I treat this day like it’s my last day being a football player” … Foster said he’s scheduled to attend the Giants’ local pro day, although no other workouts have been scheduled … “Hopefully I get some more (workout) invites after this day,” Foster said … Offensive lineman Cole Boozer said he has been in touch with the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons and the Giants … Boozer, who converted to offensive tackle from tight end before the start of last season, is up to 300 pounds.