For a Temple team that needed someone else other than Khalif Battle to step up with Damian Dunn in a slump, sophomore point guard Hysier Miller answered the call.

On an afternoon when Battle still led Temple in scoring with 25 points, Miller contributed a season-high 20 points and seven assists in the Owls’ 73-61 win over Drexel Sunday at the Liacouras Center.

Miller shot 7-of-8 from the floor and a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range to go with seven assists in 38 minutes.

“I’m just playing the way Coach [Aaron McKie] wants me to play,” Miller said. “Just helping set up the offense, and I was able to make a couple shots as well. I’m just playing ball.”

Miller had a relatively slow start to the season offensively, averaging just 4.6 points per game through the first three games. But a 12-point effort in Temple’s 72-66 win over Rutgers at the Hall of Fame Showcase back on Nov. 18 has keyed a stretch that has seen Miller average 12 points per game.

McKie praised Miller’s offensive improvement.

“You’ve got to be aggressive at attacking the basket, and I thought he did a good job of that,” McKie said. “I thought he made some good decisions, and made some shots for us as well.

The Owls bounced back from their two losses at the Empire Classic in Brooklyn and improved to 3-4. Despite Drexel forward Amari Williams' team-high 18 points, 12 of which came in the second half to go with 6 rebounds, the Dragons fell to 3-4.

Temple lost starting center Jamille Reynolds to a leg injury, and the UCF transfer had to be helped to the locker room before returning to the bench. McKie said after the game that he expected Reynolds, who collected 10 points and four rebounds in 20 minutes, to be OK. McKie also said guard Jahlil White would be back at practice this week after a knee injury kept him out of the Richmond loss and Sunday’s game with the Dragons.

Temple led throughout the entire first half and took a 35-31 lead into halftime before the lead changed hands eight times in the second half. A 15-0 Owls run and Battle’s 16 second-half points helped Temple take control of the game and avoid the type of late-game collapse that has plagued the team early in the season.

Battle, who started his second straight game in place of White, shot 5-of-9 from 3-point range and did not commit a turnover in 36 minutes.

“Khalif is just being Khalif,” McKie said. “He’s gonna make shots for us, score for us, and just taking on the challenge of playing some of the better offensive players on the opposite team, especially with Jahlil out.”

Center of attention

Reynolds, who scored in double figures in four straight games before being held scoreless in Temple’s loss to Richmond, would be a significant loss for the Owls if he misses any time.

After not being able to put much pressure on his leg, the 6-foot-11, 280-pound post player returned from the locker room to watch Temple complete its victory.

“We’ll see,” McKie said. “It’s just one of those things. It might be a bruise. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens overnight.”

With Reynolds out, Nick Jourdain played 21 minutes and solid defense in his absence, registering four points, four rebounds and a block.

Drexel’s second-half push

After Temple held the lead for the entire first half, Drexel came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders and ended up taking the lead multiple times throughout the early parts of the second half, thanks to Justin Moore’s seven second-half points, paired with Williams’ 12.

But that 15-0 Temple run, highlighted by a deep Battle 3-pointer, helped put the Owls back in the lead for good.

Damian Dunn struggles again

After averaging almost 30 points in Temple’s first three games and leading the nation in scoring, Dunn’s offense has dropped off significantly over the last four games, including Sunday’s nine-point effort on 3-of-9 shooting in 35 minutes.

Battle’s bounceback since getting benched in the Vanderbilt loss has been a plus, as has Miller’s improved play, but Temple will need more out of Dunn if it wants to go on a run through its remaining six nonconference games before American Athletic Conference play begins in late December.

Up next

Temple will travel to the Palestra to take part in a Big 5 doubleheader against La Salle and former Temple head coach Fran Dunphy Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.