NEW ORLEANS -- Shizz Alston Jr. scored 29 points, Nate Pierre-Louis had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Temple handled Tulane its 11th straight loss 75-67 on Saturday night.

Quinton Rose added 10 points for the Owls (16-6, 6-3 American Athletic Conference), who scored the first nine points of the game and never let the Green Wave (4-17, 0-9) closer than six the rest of the way.

Caleb Daniels had 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Tulane. Samir Sehic added 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Green Wave had a 43-37 rebounding advantage but Temple turned 15 turnovers into 21 points. Tulane shot just 37 percent and was 8 of 11 at the foul line, where the Owls were 21 of 26.

Tulane was within six with a minute left but Alston made four free throws. The Owls went 8 of 10 from the line in the final 58 seconds to offset two Tulane 3s.

