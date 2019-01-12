Temple beat USF, 82-80, in overtime Saturday afternoon at the Liacouras Center to improve to 13-3 overall and 3-1 in American Athletic Conference play.

The final score, however, is not an indicator of how the game truly played.

The Owls dominated the first half and led by as many as 17 points, their largest edge of the day.

USF came out after halftime and outscored Temple by 13, shooting 70.4 percent from the floor and 5 of 8 from three-point range. Coach Brian Gregory’s crew knocked down 12 of its first 13 shots in the second period.

Sophomore forward J.P. Moorman II tallied 12 points and 13 rebounds – good for his second career-double. The other came in a win over ECU last January.

Moorman’s rebounding total was his best in a Temple uniform, while the 12 points on an efficient 4 of 5 shooting (3 of 4 from beyond the arc) were his second-most (behind his 14 points in a win last month over Davidson).

Despite a strong individual performance, Moorman, who knocked down a pair of corner 3-pointers toward the end of the first half, seemed less than satisfied.

“It could’ve been a lot more fun if we would’ve won the game in regulation,” Moorman told reporters after the victory. “I think we had way too many mental lapses, way too many turnovers. I think our best basketball is ahead of us, as well.”

Moorman, along with sophomore combo guard Nate Pierre-Louis, who led all scorers with 22 points, agreed that Temple needs to find a way to put together a “complete game.”

“We just have to put together a whole 40 minutes,” Moorman said. “That’s the main thing. We just struggled putting together a whole 40 minutes of any game. So once we do that, I feel like we’ll be playing our best ball.”

“Our best basketball is really ahead of us,” Pierre-Louis added. “We’re winning games, but we’re not really winning games. We’re not playing our best. Our best basketball is ahead of us, and it’s going to get scary.”

The Owls’ 22 turnovers, including a career-high eight from senior guard Shizz Alston, popped out on the box score. USF’s Laquincy Rideau turned those mistakes into a triple-double for himself as he finished with 18 points, 10 assists and 10 steals.

Moorman and Pierre-Louis couldn’t help but give a nod to Rideau for his rare triple-double.

“He had a triple-double in steals?” Moorman asked the handful of media members gathered postgame, before glancing at the box score in front of him. “That’s tough. Salute to him.”

“He had 10 steals, bro?” Pierre-Louis added. “Kudos to him. That’s a great accomplishment. Great game for him.”

Moorman received an extended look Saturday due to the absence of junior center Damion Moore, who was held out as he nurses a sprained ankle (more on that later). The Greensboro (N.C.) Day School product took advantage of his opportunity in which he played a career-high 34 minutes.

“I just knocked down open shots,” Moorman said. “It’s just a testament to all of the hard work we put in. Just got good looks from my teammates – Shizz (Alston), Nate (Pierre-Louis), Q (Rose) – all of those guys did a great job finding me. I just stepped up and knocked them down.”

The Owls were without another key rotation player in backup point guard Alani Moore, who suffered a sprained left ankle in Wednesday’s win over No. 17 Houston. Moore was seated on Temple’s bench Saturday but was not in uniform and wore a walking boot on his left foot.

Coach Fran Dunphy went to the next man up on his bench – junior college transfer guard Quentin Jackson, who stroked a 3-pointer in the first half, his only shot attempt of the day, for his first points in a Temple uniform. Jackson played a combined six minutes in the Owls’ first 15 games but went for an 11-minute run off the bench Saturday alone.

“I thought Quentin Jackson helped us in that first half,” Dunphy said.

Sophomore center Justyn Hamilton also received an extra look with Damion Moore sidelined. Hamilton showed glimpses, as he has done throughout the season, and banked in a right-handed hook shot. The Independence (N.C.) High School graduate finished with six points on 3 of 4 shooting.

“He’s doing very well,” Dunphy said. “Wish I could’ve gotten him a little more time in that second half. He’s just growing as a player and getting better.”

Between an extra five-minute period and with Moore sitting out, Pierre-Louis registered nearly 43 minutes of playing time. He said fatigue was not an issue.

“Personally, I don’t get tired, so I don’t know how to answer that question,” Pierre-Louis said.

As for the statuses of Alani Moore and Damion Moore, Dunphy said he’s hopeful the pair could return for Temple’s trip to ECU Wednesday. Meanwhile, freshman big man Arashma Parks was in uniform Saturday and participated in warm ups. Parks underwent shoulder surgery on Oct. 10 and has not appeared in a game this season.

“They’re both sprained ankles and hopefully they’ll be OK,” Dunphy said. “I knew they were out today. Hopefully we can get them back for Wednesday, but that’ll be the trainer and the doctor and those two guys. We need them.”