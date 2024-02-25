After snapping a 10-game losing streak a week ago, the program’s worst in 47 seasons, Temple entered Sunday’s game at Wichita State looking to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time since Dec. 10.

And for the fourth time this season, the Owls played beyond regulation. This time, guards Jordan Riley and Shane Dezonie registered big second halves and helped them pick up the 72-66 road win in overtime at Charles Koch arena.

Riley’s 13 points in the second half brought Temple back into the game, but Dezonie was the hero down the stretch.

Dezonie missed a dunk early in the second half, but with Temple trailing by three with less than three minutes to play, it was the junior guard who knocked down a corner three to tie the game.

And In overtime it was Dezonie who was in the right position to rebound a missed jumper from Hysier Miller and give the Owls a four point lead with 20 seconds remaining. After solid defense from Sam Hofman and two free-throws by Miller, Temple gained enough distance to record the four-point win and a season sweep of Wichita State.

Temple improved to 10-17 on the season and 3-11 in the American Athletic Conference, while Wichita State fell to 11-17 and 3-12. The Owls climbed out of last place in the league standings and ahead of the Shockers and UTSA, the team they defeated a week ago.

Temple has struggled to play a consistent 40-minute game this season, and Sunday proved to be no different, with the Owls being outmatched in the first half.

Wichita State scored 24 points in the paint in the first 20 minutes and enjoyed a 37-27 halftime lead. Three Shockers players had at least five points, with junior forward Kenny Pohto leading the way with nine points.

Temple, meanwhile, struggled to find good looks. And when the Owls did have room, the shots weren’t falling. They shot just 10 of 31 in the first half, and forward Steve Settle’s nine points ensured the game was still within reach.

Temple’s shooting struggles continued in the second half, but its defense improved, particularly along the interior, where the Owls allowed just 12 points in the paint. Wichita State led by 10 at 40-30 with 16:12 to go after a three from Colby Rogers, but a layup from Riley capped a 13-3 Temple run that tied the game at 43 with 10:04 to go.

After Dezonie’s three tied the game at the 2:26 mark of regulation, Xavier Bell put Wichita State ahead a little more than a minute later with a three of his own. Riley then hit 1 of 2 from the line, Temple got a stop, and Riley scored on a layup to tie the game at 61 with 21 seconds to go. The Owls forced Ronnie DeGray III into a miss as time expired in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Temple’s defense held the Shockers to 2 of 7 shooting in overtime to help pick up the win.

Riley’s 15 points led the Owls, while Miller (14), Dezonie (14) and Settle (13) all contributed double-figure scoring. Xavier Bell had 17 points, including 13 in the second half, to lead Wichita State.

Putbacks

The Owls are 2-2 in overtime games this season, beating La Salle 106-99 in triple overtime on Nov. 29, losing to ECU 70-64 on Jan. 28, and losing to Tulane 92-80 on Feb. 4. … Temple grabbed a season-high 52 rebounds, the most since Feb. 28, 2018, when the team grabbed 53. … Temple turned the ball over just eight times Sunday, its fourth game in a row with less than 10 turnovers and the Owls’ 12th single-digit turnover mark of the season. Dezonie and Riley, who also swiped 11 rebounds apiece, finished with double-doubles for the second time this season.