Temple grinded out a 82-74 victory against a desperate SMU team Wednesday night at the Liacouras Center to improve to 18-7 overall and 8-4 in the American Athletic Conference.

The win keeps Temple on the NCAA tournament bubble and in fourth place in The American, while SMU (12-12, 4-8) suffered its fifth-straight loss.



Shizz Alston Jr. led the way with 28 points and shot 10 of 19 from the field. He knocked down three of his eight 3-point attempts and made it 36 consecutive games with a 3-pointer. That streak tied Lynn Greer for second-longest in Temple history and is the fourth-longest active streak in the NCAA.



Alston scored 13 points in a row for Temple over a four-minute stretch late in the second half and held the Owls’ lead as SMU answered back. Alston’s production has lacked in recent weeks as teams began matching up two defenders on Temple’s leading scorer.



But against the Mustangs’ zone defense, Alston said he saw more open looks.



“Believe it or not, playing against a zone right now is much easier than when teams go man,” Alston said. “When they go man, they start doubling and things like that. When they’re in zone, I kind of get one-on-one matchups, so it’s a lot easier for me to score that way.”



“He was terrific, no doubt about it,” head coach Fran Dunphy said. “I thought his offense was just terrific. We made a lot of money with him in the middle of the floor. He made good decisions, he passed the ball well, and made open shots.”



Nate Pierre-Louis added 16 points and nine rebounds. His only 3-point shot was a dagger that gave Temple a 76-67 lead with 1:16 to play. Quinton Rose was 6 of 13 from the field for 15 points. He picked up 10 of Temple’s first 21 points.



Off the bench, Justyn Hamilton shot 4-for-7 from the field for eight points and picked up five rebounds, including three on the offensive glass. He hyped up the Owls early with a gritty offensive board that led to a two-handed jam.