Two weeks after upsetting then-No. 1 Houston on the road, Temple has a chance to knock off the third-ranked Cougars Sunday night at the Liacouras Center. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

And as the Owls continue to turn around a season that seemed headed in the wrong direction back in December, there is plenty on the line Sunday.

Temple, now 14-9 overall and 8-2 in the American Athletic Conference, has a chance to move into first place in the league standings with a win over Houston, which is now 21-2 overall and 9-1 in conference play after a 70-61 road win at Wichita State Thursday night. The Cougars are still No. 1 in the NET rankings, while Temple is 116th and could move to 4-0 in Quad 1 games with a victory Sunday.

The Owls have never swept a top-10 team in a season before, but the opportunity is there, along with the same challenges that faced them two weeks ago.

The Cougars boast the nation’s third-best scoring defense, holding teams to just 55.2 points per game and lead the nation in scoring margin (+20.) They also rank second nationally in field goal percentage defense (35.3%) and third in three-point percentage defense (26.3%.)

After holding a one-point lead at halftime Thursday night, Houston pulled away for the win and placed five scorers in double figures, led by 15 apiece from their two leading scorers – senior guard Marcus Sasser and freshman forward Jarace Walker. Jamal Shead had 13 points and backcourt mate Tramon Mark, whose shot missed at the buzzer in Temple’s win at Houston two weeks ago, had 12. Forward J’Wan Roberts, Houston’s leading rebounder, had 10 points and a team-high six rebounds Thursday.

The Cougars shot 13-for-15 from the free-throw line against the Shockers, much better than the 11-for-21 mark they posted two weeks ago in their loss to the Owls.

“They’re really well-balanced,” Temple assistant coach Chris Clark told OwlScoop.com earlier this week. “When you try to take away one guy, another guy beats you, and they have several guys that can beat you. I think for us, the thing we always talk about is we have to rebound the ball well – and that’s against everybody – but especially against Houston, because that’s how they beat you. They beat you inside, and you have to defend the three, because they have guys that can really shoot the ball – obviously Sasser, (reserve guard Emanuel) Sharp, Jarace Walker can make them. So we have to defend the three and limit their second-chance opportunities.

“But I think our guys are really up for the challenge against those guys, and we know what we’re fighting for. We know what we’re playing for. It’s a chance for us to (get to) the top of the conference to be in first place, and you have to make it tough for them because you know it's going to be a 40-minute battle. They're not going to quit. They have championship DNA over there, and we know it's going to be a full 40-minute, hard-fought game. And we have to play our best when our best is required, so we understand the assignment and what we have to do.”