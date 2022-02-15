Temple hosts SMU with status of Dunn and Williams up in the air

Temple enters Wednesday’s rematch against SMU with a depleted roster and on a two-game losing streak.

In last Monday’s game at USF, freshman guards Jeremiah Williams and Damian Dunn suffered shoulder and ankle injuries respectively. While Dunn, who leads Temple in scoring since Khalif Battle's injury, Williams’ defense was missed in Saturday’s matchup at Tulane as Temple gave up 68 points to the Green Wave’s starting guards. Heading into the game against the Mustangs, the Owls won't know the availability of their backcourt until closer to tipoff.

"[Williams and Dunn] are still game-time decisions,” Temple coach Aaron McKie said.

Dunn attempted to through soreness in Tuesday’s practice. Williams, however, hasn’t attempted practicing since his injury.

The last time Temple played SMU, last month in Dallas, Williams was a big factor for the Owls as they held holding all-conference guard Kendric Davis to 11 points off of 3-for-7 shooting. While Williams and Temple did a good job of defending SMU's guards, the Mustangs' interior presence proved to be the difference in the contest.

“[Marcus] Weathers was the difference maker in that game,” McKie said in reference to when these two teams matched up in January.

The SMU senior forward was dominant in the paint, leading all scorers with 27 points off of 11-for-16 shooting while also leading the Mustangs with nine rebounds. What was perhaps the most incriminating thing for the Owls was how Weathers made an impact inside despite his 6-foot-5, 215-pound frame. Weathers' size, or lack there of, has afforded SMU with the same versatility that Tulane displayed Saturday with its small-ball lineup.

“[SMU has] been playing small-ball for a while now,” McKie said. “ You want to either match up to it or gain an advantage.”

Against Tulane, McKie replaced sophomore center Arashma Parks with junior forward Sage Tolbert III in the second-half lineup. Going up against SMU on Wednesday, the same move could be Temple's best bet with the uncertain status of junior center Jake Forrester. The junior center hasn’t played since freshman wing Zach Hicks’ 35-point eruption against Delaware State on Dec. 22. Over the last two months or so, Forrester has taken the time to focus on his mental health.

With a depleted lineup, Temple will have to think outside of the box in order to match up with SMU.

“We’re gonna have to get creative and do a lot of different things,” McKie said of his banged up team.

Part of that plan includes freshmen Hysier Miller and Quincy Ademokoya, both of which started against Tulane. Over the last two games, Miller has averaged eight points and 4.5 assists off of 43-percent shooting.

With Ademokoya, McKie is now echoing the same message he had for Hicks earlier in the season.

“Stay aggressive and don’t get stuck behind the three-point line,” McKie said. “Guys aren’t going to allow you to just keep shooting threes. Defend for me.”

While Hicks is Temple’s go-to guy for shooting, his defense is what has kept him on the floor for the Owls. Like many true freshmen, Hicks has shown that he's prone to some inconsistencies with his shot. However, his hustle and effort on defense has earned him valuable minutes.

“He’s taking advantage of the opportunities we’re giving him,” McKie said.

Against Tulane, Hick's increased opportunity resulted in 21 points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench. Against SMU, Temple may need just as much production from its talented freshman.

The second matchup between these two teams tips off at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday at The Liacouras Center.