Temple overcame a poor first half shooting performance to beat Saint Joe’s, 77-70, Saturday night at Hagan Arena.

The Owls (7-1 overall, 2-0 in Big 5 play) were led by 15 points apiece from junior swingman Quinton Rose and senior guard Shizz Alston.

A trio of 3-pointers, beginning with a make from junior guard Alani Moore to break a 60-60 tie with 4:24 to play, gave Temple a lead the Owls never surrendered.

Moore, who finished 1 of 5 from the field and 1 of 4 from 3-point range for 7 points, then watched sophomore forward J.P. Moorman and Alston knock down two more 3-pointers to push Temple’s lead to a nine-point advantage with just over two minutes to go.

Temple coach Fran Dunphy won what was his final game – at least as the Owls’ head man – against Phil Martelli, who’s in the midst of his 24th season at Saint Joe’s.

As Dunphy was introduced by the Hagan Arena PA announcer, the Saint Joe’s contingent gave the winningest coach in Big 5 history a standing ovation.

“Really appreciate the greeting early,” Dunphy said. “That was very nice, very touching and I appreciate it very much.”

Alston said he did not expect that sort of reception for his head coach, although he was pleasantly surprised.

“He deserves it,” Alston said. “Growing up, he was one of the biggest legends in Philly as a coach that I looked up to. I didn’t really see Coach (John) Chaney that much, so Coach Dunph is one of the biggest coaches I’ve looked up to.”

Moorman was especially effective in the second half, as he went for 7 points on 3 of 3 shooting after halftime.

“He came in clutch for us,” Rose told reporters following the victory. “I’m really proud of him. He came up big for us.”

Rose made some second-half adjustments on both ends to bounce back from a first half in which he shot just 2 of 9 from the field. He was also handed the task of being the primary defender on Saint Joe’s swingman Charlie Brown, who went for 13 points before halftime. Brown was limited to only five points in the second half.

“He (Brown) was the first guy I played at my position that was the same size as me,” Rose said. “That was different.

“It takes a lot from both us, chasing each other around, trying to deny each other.”

One second-half change for Temple, suggested by Alston, was to limit the switching on defense.

“I just tried to stay with (Brown) and fight through the screens,” Rose said.

While Rose has shot 54.6 percent from the free throw line for the season, he made all six of his attempts from the charity stripe against Saint Joe’s.

“Just extra work before and after practice,” Rose said.

Before Alston and Rose left the podium to walk over to Temple’s team bus, they were unable to avoid questions about Wednesday’s trip to Villanova, which will have Big 5 title implications.

The Wildcats, currently sitting at 6-2 overall, escaped The Palestra Saturday with an 85-78 win over La Salle.

“Knowing that it’s coach’s last year, we want to give him a Big 5 title,” Alston said. “And me, being from Philly, I want a Big 5 title myself. Just going into that with that on our minds, something that’s one of our goals to check off our list this year.”