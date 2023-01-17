Temple formally introduced its new men's soccer head coach Bryan Green in the Liacouras Center’s Fox Gittis room Tuesday afternoon.

Green brings 20 years of Division I coaching experience to Temple, serving his last four as the associate head coach at Louisville.

In his time at Louisville, Green helped guide the Cardinals to three different NCAA Tournament appearances. Green plans to bring that same success to a Temple program that he understands has struggled in recent years, one that has compiled a 6-21-5 record over the past two seasons.

“From recent history, we haven’t made the NCAA Tournament since 1985,” Green said. “And that’s one of my tasks to turn that around, and I know that we can do that.”

In his press conference, Green touched on how he is excited to be back coaching in the Philadelphia area, as he previously served as a staff member at Drexel.

“It’s really exciting to me,” Green said. “I didn’t even realize it while I was gone, but how great it is to be in the city and what soccer is here compared to other places I’ve been.”

After his time at Drexel, Green became the head coach at Belmont, where he spent five years and in that time led the program to its first postseason win in the Southern Conference.

Temple Athletic Director Arthur Johnson touched on why he selected Green and why he is excited for the new coach to instill a successful mentality for the soccer program.

“I think one of things that I feel really good about sitting here today, a lot of what he talked about are the same answers he gave during his interview,” Johnson said. “So that consistency, knowing what he believes in, knowing what he’s about, talking about that joy, the courage, the teamwork, and hard work. That’s consistency.”

Green plans to instill a program that first and foremost is always aggressive and consistently making it difficult for opponents to take on Temple.

“We’ll be an aggressive team, and that starts on the defensive end,” Green said. “Every time we can press, we will press them. We will be a very difficult and very annoying team to play against”

Through being an aggressive team, Green will strive to achieve his ultimate goal of winning a conference championship.

“Our goal will be to win the American Athletic Conference,” Green said. “As we do that, any team that can win the American is good enough to compete and win a national championship.”

An Ohio native, Green did play his college soccer relatively close to Philadelphia, about 90 minutes away at Elizabethtown College, where he was a Division III All American. A 1997 graduate of Elizabethtown, Green was inducted into the college’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.