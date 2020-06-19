OwlScoop - Temple issues return plan for student-athletes

Temple student-athletes will be allowed to return to campus on Monday, June 22 for voluntary workouts, according to a release from the Temple athletics department Friday.

“We are excited to welcome back our student-athletes to campus,” Temple Athletic Director Pat Kraft said in a statement as part of the release. “As we developed our plans for a return to participation, we made the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff the top priority. Executive Senior Associate AD/SWA Jessica Reo and her committee have worked closely with our medical team, strength and conditioning staff and facilities personnel to ensure that all is in pace to safeguard our young men and women.”

Temple has prepared its facilities for use and ensured proper health protocols are in place for the safety of the student-athletes. The only staff present will be staff essential to the safety of the student-athletes, including strength and conditioning staff members and athletic trainers.

Temple has also installed a number of protocols as student-athletes return to activities. Temple will provide education on the best practices for all student-athletes and staff, require social distancing guidelines to be followed, test every student-athlete before they begin working out, and require the use of the app Healthy Roster to screen student-athletes and staff daily.

Tents will be set up at Edberg Olson Football Complex to provide cover for strength and conditioning equipment. Air circulating fans will also be placed inside the tents.

Temple will adhere to Pennsylvania health guidelines by not allowing groups of more than 25 athletes working out at once as the state is still in its yellow phase.

More student-athletes will return to campus for voluntary workouts in early July as Temple anticipates a full return of fall sports.