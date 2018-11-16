Temple jumped out to a monster lead and never looked back as the Owls defeated the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds, 81-67, in a regional round matchup of the Legends Classic.

Coming out fast, Temple (4-0) racked up a 16-0 lead to start the game, never trailed and led for all but 17 seconds of the game. As part of that effort, the Owls did not allow a point until the Greyhounds hit a 3-pointer with 16:26 left in the half. Temple forced Loyola into five turnovers before the Greyhounds made their first bucket.

Temple would ultimately stretch its lead to 17 points at one but allowed Loyola to claw its way back to a 6-point deficit with 7:22 left in the first half. Following a Loyola (1-3) 3-pointer with 18:55 left in the second half to get the Greyhounds within nine points, however, Temple regained a double-digit lead and never allowed the lead to shrink to single digits again.

Despite the comfortable margin of victory, the fact Loyola was able to get the score back into single digits after Temple's dominating opening performance left room for improvement.

“Obviously we got off to a great start but we knew they were going to make their run,” Temple coach Fran Dunphy said. “I thought they made some tough shots in the first half and I thought our defense could have been better in both halves… I wish we had played with a little more separation between us and them. I’m happy with the win and I think we can play better but I give them a lot of credit.”

“We have to learn how to finish teams off, learn how to take their breath away,” sophomore forward J.P. Moorman added.

Four Temple players scored in double digits, led by Shizz Alston’s 18 and Quinton Rose’s 16. Nate Pierre-Louis added 16 off of 6-of-13 shooting while center Ernest Aflakpui contributed 10 points off of 5-of-5 shooting in just 18 minutes. While Aflakpui played just 15 minutes, the Owls were +22 when he was on the court compared to -8 when Aflakpui was on the bench.

On paper, Temple had a distinct size advantage over Loyola, a Patriot League team. The Owls took advantage of that early on, as the first 11 points of their opening run came in the paint against a Greyhound starting lineup that had just one player that was taller than 6’6”. For the game, Temple had 44 of its points in the paints, compared to just 26 points in the paint by Loyola. In addition to Aflakpui’s aforementioned 10 points, backup center Damion Moore had eight points off of 3-of-3 shooting in 12 minutes.

“Games like that, when we’ve outsized them, it’s pretty good for those guys to get inside touches. I think [Aflakpui] sealed very well in the zone and [Moorman] hit in the middle. That was good and I like to see that from those guys.”

The Owls were aggressive on defense and forced 22 Loyola turnovers. Those 22 turnovers were the most by a Temple opponent since Manhattan had 22 of its own on November 20, 2016. Staying true to the number 22, the Owls had 22 points off of those 22 turnovers. Rose, Alston, Pierre-Louis and sophomore forward De’Vondre Perry had two steals each. So far this season, Temple has forced an average of 18 turnovers a game, compared to just 12.7 turnovers per game last season. One of the reasons for that statistical turnaround has been the on-ball play of Pierre-Louis, Dunphy said.

“We hope we can be a solid team defensively. If we can turn some teams over, that’s great,” Dunphy said. “The one thing that Nate does is he makes it difficult on some point guards. He puts so much heat on people that he gives you the sense that we’re turning people over more frequently than we probably are. Obviously the numbers speak for themselves.”

The win put Temple at 4-0, the first time the Owls have started a season with four wins since the 2012-13 campaign. To put that in perspective, that 2012-13 season was Khalif Wyatt’s senior year and Temple’s final season in the Atlantic 10. During that season, Wyatt’s squad went 24-10, defeated North Carolina State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament and ultimately lost to Tom Crean’s Indiana squad to miss out on securing Dunphy’s first Sweet 16 appearance.

Last year, Temple started off 3-0 but followed up that start with disappointing losses to teams like La Salle and George Washington before stumbling to a 17-16 finish. The difference between this season and last season, so far, has been on the defensive front, Rose said.

“I think we’ve bought in on the defensive end and that’s the most important thing,” Rose said. “We’ve got to keep our intensity on defense.” Rose said.

In order for Temple to continue that recent trend of winning, the Owls will have to take their game on the road for the first time this season. Next up in the Legends Classic, Temple will play VCU on Monday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Cal-St. John’s matchup for the tournament title on Tuesday. If the Owls can get through those games unscathed, they will have matched the 2012-13 team’s 6-0 start. A start like that could go a long way in accomplishing Temple’s goal of returning to the NCAA tournament in Dunphy’s final season.

“I definitely feel good about our chances of getting to the tournament,” Rose said. “We just have to keep getting better.”

“You like the fact that we’re winning,” Dunphy added.

