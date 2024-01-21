Temple nearly surrendered a 15-point second-half lead to the American Athletic Conference's first-place team Sunday, allowing Charlotte a six-point run in the final three minutes that cut the Owls' lead to just three with 40 seconds remaining.

But thanks to freshman Tristen Taylor's layup with 18 seconds left and a defensive stop after her basket, Temple held on and defeated Charlotte 73-68 at the Liacouras Center.

With the win, the Owls (10-8, 4-2) moved into a tie for third place in the AAC standings and just one game behind first, where North Texas, UAB and Rice sit in a three-way tie.

“I am in a better mood today because we played defense today,” Temple women’s head coach Diane Richardson said. “That was important for us to bounce back from the last game and play defense. We played team defense today, and you can see that on the stat sheet.”

The last game Richardson referenced was the Owls’ two-point loss at home to Memphis a week ago, one that allowed the Tigers to win their first conference game.

On Sunday, foul trouble was a problem down the stretch for Temple, as forwards Ines Piper, Rayne Tucker, Denis Solis and guard Tiarra East all fouled out in the final four minutes.

With Charlotte (12-7, 5-2) in the double bonus and multiple Owls in foul trouble, the 49ers scored 10 of their final 13 points from the free-throw line. They shot 21 of their 44 foul shots in the fourth quarter.

“I questioned some,” Richardson said about the foul calls late. “I asked the refs, ‘What did they do?’ Some of them were deferring. I’m going to be clipping some of those, but to shoot 21 free throws in the fourth quarter, I mean, we’re not that much of a hacker.”

Four Owls scored in double-digits. Aleah Nelson led the Owls with 14, Taylor added 13, and East and Piper finished with 12 and 11, respectively, before fouling out.

The passing for Temple was on point on Sunday. Multiple times, the Owls set up easy layups with quick passes, finishing with 17 assists on their 24 field goals against the 49ers. Four different Owls had three assists.

“That showed that we were looking for each other,” Richardson said. “We had a lot of passes that we got underneath their press and their pressure. We were looking for each other and that’s really good.”

Nelson became the 10th player in Temple history to reach 1,500 career points and the second player to have 1,500 points and 500 assists, behind only Feyonda Fitzgerald, in the win. Nelson scored 833 of those points prior to arriving at Temple after playing her freshman season at Cincinnati, then the next two at Towson before following Richardson to North Broad Street.

She hit two key three-pointers late in the game to keep the 49ers at arm's length and scored eight of her team-high 14 points in the second half.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet,” Nelson said about the milestone. “It usually probably hits me when I go back to the Nest and lay down. I think what I’m most proud of is not only my teammates, but everybody that’s played with me throughout my five years of college, but I’m proud of myself. I put in the effort, I put in the work, I put in the countless hours to be able to make those big-time shots. I don’t usually do this, but I’m going to give credit to myself.”

Improved defense

Following Temple’s loss to Memphis a week ago, Richardson called the Owls’ defensive effort ‘embarrassing’ and said she needed to see more from her players.

The Owls needed to find the defensive intensity they lacked against Memphis if they wanted to take down the top team in the American Athletic Conference, and they did just that.

Temple forced 25 Charlotte turnovers, 12 of which were steals, and scored 19 points off of them in the win.

The Owls also held Charlotte’s leading scorer Dazia Lawrence relatively in check. While she scored 16 points, 12 of them came in the fourth quarter and six of them from the free throw line.

“It was effort and it was energy,” Richardson said. “We talked about it this week, that energy does have an impact on our effort, which has an impact on how we play defense. We went in there today, they knew that coming in, they realized that watching film and they came in with that effort and energy today.”

Putbacks

Charlotte’s 44 free throws were the most from any Temple opponent this season. In fact, it was the most of any Temple opponent since the Owls played Hampton back on Dec. 7, 2016, and put the Pirates at the line 43 times. … Temple assisted on 17 of its 24 baskets in the win, marking the 14th time the Owls have had double-digit assists in a game this season.

Postgame press conference

