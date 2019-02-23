South Jersey DE becomes Temple's first commit of 2020 class
Temple landed its first verbal commitment of the Rod Carey era.Dyshier Clary, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior defensive end from Camden’s Woodrow Wilson High School, pledged to Carey and staff during ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news