Temple looking to bounce back against Dunn's local school

Temple’s four-game winning streak came to an end Saturday with a loss at SMU. Next up for the Owls, as they attempt to get back into the win column, is a road matchup against the East Carolina Pirates Wednesday night for a 7 p.m. tip-off.

Temple guard Damian Dunn hails from Kinston, North Carolina, a small town 30 minutes away from Greenville where the Pirates play.

Wednesday will be the first time in Dunn’s career that he has played in Williams Arena.

“Everyone from [Kinston] knows that I'm coming,” Dunn told reporters Tuesday. “I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s sections filled with people from Kinston.”

When Temple and ECU first locked horns in January at the Liacouras Center, Dunn led all scorers with 33 points on 10 of 16 shooting. The redshirt-freshman also went 10 of 12 at the free throw line and 3 of 6 from 3-point range, including a sidestep from the right wing to win the game at the buzzer.

Despite his success against the Pirates, Dunn isn’t letting his homecoming distract him, as he feels the Owls have some tightening up to do.

“We really gave them 20 points that they could have really worked for,” Dunn said, a sentiment his coach shared.

Aaron McKie, Temple’s third-year head coach, did not think the Owls were attentive enough while allowing backdoor cuts during the Jan. 8 matchup. McKie also thought his team could have defended ECU freshman forward Brandon Johnson better, despite Johnson shooting just 40 percent from the field against Temple.

All season, McKie has preached winning the game in transition. Against the Pirates, McKie wants the Owls to specifically focus on denying post touches and running the Pirates off the 3-point line.

“They’ve got some guys that can make 3-point shots,” McKie said. “You've got to decide what you want to take away.”

Offensively, the easy opportunities that come from playing at a high pace would be beneficial to the Owls, assuming they can finish those shots at the basket.

The Owls are shooting an awful 29.7 percent from three this season, with Dunn, redshirt sophomore guard Tai Strickland and freshman wing Zach Hicks being the only rotational players with a percentage above 32 percent.

Temple has also struggled from the free throw line, as the Owls have shot just 68.3 percent from the stripe. In that category, Hicks and Dunn are the only players shooting better than 70 percent, with Hicks shooting 77.8% and Dunn hitting 84.9% of his shots. During his 11 minutes per game, freshman point guard Hysier Miller has also shot 83.3%.

Overall, the Owls have not gotten out on the break the way McKie wants them to, and he thinks age is a contributing factor in that slow progress.

“We’re just too young and inexperienced,” McKie said. “Getting up and down the court involves more guys with some experience.”

Last week was a good one in the defensive development of Hicks. In two games against Cincinnati and SMU, the freshman averaged 5.5 rebounds per game, a relief for McKie’s distribution of minutes.

“It’s something that I’ve been getting on him about,” McKie said. “If he can rebound and defend, then he can stay out on the floor for us.”

The Owls will need as much help from Hicks as they can get entering the final month of the regular season. Notably remaining on Temple’s schedule are visits to Cincinnati, Houston and Memphis, as well as a home game against SMU.

February will go a long way, as it does for all teams, in deciding Temple’s March fate, whether it be a good seed in the AAC Tournament and a shot at an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament or building a resume that’s respectable enough for an NIT invite.

McKie doesn’t want his team looking that far though, saying that this time of year is about “managing their minds and managing their bodies.”

On the topic of managing bodies, junior center Jake Forrester remains sidelined with what the team is calling a non COVID-related illness. McKie said Forrester is feeling better and that the staff is “just concerned about his health.”