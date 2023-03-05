The difference between the No. 3 and the No. 5 seed for Temple in the upcoming American Athletic Conference tournament came down to a missed opportunity at the rim Sunday.

With the Owls trailing by a point at Tulane as the clock ticked inside 10 seconds, Temple center Jamille Reynolds passed the ball down to Jahlil White near the rim, but Tulane guard Sion James blocked White's shot attempt to send the Owls home with an 83-82 loss at Devlin Fieldhouse.

Temple, which finished the regular season at 16-15 overall and 10-8 in the American, will be the fifth seed in the conference tournament and face No. 4 seed Cincinnati Friday at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth at 3 p.m. in a quarterfinal game that will be televised on ESPN2.

The Owls and Bearcats split their two regular-season games. Temple claimed a 70-61 New Year’s Day win at the Liacouras Center and fell to Cincinnati on the road back on Feb. 22, 88-83, in overtime.

If Temple beats Cincinnati Friday, the Owls would likely face top-seeded Houston, a team with whom they also split during the regular season, in Saturday’s semifinal round.

As for Sunday’s loss, the Owls trailed by 10 at halftime, 44-34, and fell behind by as many as 16 in the second half after Jalen Cook, who scored a game-high 24 points, knocked down a three-pointer to put the Green Wave ahead by 57-41 with 15:12 left to play.

From there, Temple steadily chipped away at Tulane’s lead and eventually went ahead at 82-81 with 33 seconds left when Damian Dunn, after hitting 1 of 2 free throws just a few seconds earlier, drained a three-pointer after Kur Jongkuch rebounded his miss from the foul line.

Tulane guard R.J. McGee, who came into Sunday’s game as a 50 percent foul shooter, went to the line with 14.2 seconds left after an iffy foul call on Temple forward Nick Jourdain and knocked down both free throws to put Tulane ahead by 83-82, setting up the possession that saw White get blocked and the Owls’ chances of grabbing what would have been a big road win slip away.

Dunn led five Temple players in double figures with 21 points but shot 7 of 16 from the floor, 2 of 7 from three-point range and just 5 of 9 from the free-throw line. Reynolds and White had 17 and 14 points, respectively, off the bench, with White going 10 of 12 from the free-throw line. Zach Hicks finished with 13 points but shot 5 of 14 from the floor and just 3 of 11 from beyond the arc.

The Owls lost despite outrebounding the Green Wave, 38-32, and by 14-8 on the offensive glass, outscoring Tulane by 20-9 on second-chance points -- all while playing perhaps the most zone defense they have all season. Temple shot 12-for-32 from the field and 3-for-16 from three-point range in falling behind by 10 at halftime, whereas Tulane build its lead by shooting a much more efficient 56.7 percent (17 of 30) from the floor.