“We had some other guys that were veteran players. They might not have been accustomed to taking on the second or third option to be a scorer, which we were looking for that the entire year. We were getting junk defenses. There was a lot of open shots for guys,” Vreeswyk said.

With the shorthanded roster, the 1988-89 season proved to be a more difficult season for the Owls than the preceding few years had been, with opposing defenses keying in on stopping Mark Macon and Vreeswyk. The team spent much of the year looking for a consistent third scoring option.

“Coach would continuously and constantly be on Mik to get Mik to be the best player that he could possibly be. That’s what Coach was so good at and Mik took it all in. He shook his head yes, whether he being cursed out, or what, he just took it all in and became the best player he could possibly be.”

“Mik certainly had the mental makeup to be a Coach Chaney player,” Vreeswyk said. “He was one of the most mentally-strong players that I’ve ever been around. He could take the worst of a Coach Chaney tongue-lashing and just brush it off and go out and perform like nothing ever happened. He had that rare combination of size and skill and mental toughness. That’s why he was special.

However, Hodge, Strickland and Lovelace were all Proposition 48 casualties, meaning the trio were required to sit out their freshman year of college as academic non-qualifiers. The team was relatively thin with Chaney effectively deploying a seven-man rotation, but Kilgore immediately became one of the team’s top ball handlers and was placed in the starting lineup from day one. Chaney, of course, demanded much from his point guards, and Kilgore was often at the receiving end of some of the coach’s choice words. Though he struggled at times, he was able to accept the instruction in a positive way.

Despite his rapid improvement, Kilgore was the least heralded of the four recruits in Temple’s 1988 recruiting class, at least in the national scope. The class also featured Donald Hodge, a McDonald’s All-American and future NBA player, Mark Strickland, also a highly-touted recruit and future NBA player, and Chris Lovelace, a consensus Top-100 recruit.

“[Mik] was extraordinary in terms of his height or the kind of a valuable talent that he had. He could dribble the ball, handle the ball at his size. He could drive the ball, he could shoot the ball with right hand or left hand,” Chaney noted. “His maneuverability on the floor was extraordinary. It was somebody that we could call a point guard today.”

Chaney zeroed in on him as his top guard target in the 1988 class, and the potential replacement in Temple’s backcourt for the departing Howard Evans. After the season, Kilgore chose Temple over Loyola Marymount, La Salle, George Washington and Canisius.

“He was not someone that was listed as a high blue-chipper at the time,” Chaney recalled. “My assistant coaches spoke highly of him and had him on a list at the time. When I saw him play, it put me in the memory a lot of players that I’ve known in the past that had great height, but was always looked at as a forward.”

Temple head coach John Chaney, coming off his breakthrough campaign and No. 1 ranking in 1987-88, had barely seen Kilgore play. Most of the early contact between the parties had been through Temple’s assistant coaches.

In just a year’s time, Kilgore had grown to a legitimate 6 feet, 8 inches and developed into a player who could play all five positions on the court. He coupled his size and toughness with guard skills and became a guy that could shoot, handle and defend. He was a consensus first-team All-Public League selection and received the Markward Club Award for top Public League player. He parlayed his senior year success into major Division I interest, even though he had been considered a marginal prospect less than a year before.

Miklas ‘Mik’ Kilgore was a late bloomer as a basketball prospect and was cut from Olney’s varsity team as a 6-foot-2 sophomore. He transferred to West Philadelphia, his neighborhood school, and had a modest junior season. In the summer of 1987, he began devoting his life to basketball, playing in the Sonny Hill League and working out with Hardnett, as well as with his brother, Marvin Kilgore.

“He wanted to be able to give back and be able to help,” McKie said. “Unfortunately, he never will get the opportunity to see it through. That was his goal. Just being around basketball, being around us at Temple University and seeing how we interacted with the kids, is what he wanted to do.”

It was one of the memories that came back to McKie, Temple’s associate head coach, as he reflected upon Kilgore’s passing. The former Owls star died Friday morning, Nov. 2, at the age of 48 from complications brought on by a heart attack. He had recently been named the head coach at Girard College.

It was an inauspicious beginning, but the beginning of a deep friendship. Kilgore and McKie regularly worked out together with Hardnett, and the two also represented the same area in the Sonny Hill League.’

McKie, not knowing he was about to commit some sort of violation, inadvertently walked onto the hardwood floor with his cleats still on.

Mik Kilgore, two years McKie’s senior, and his fellow upperclassmen were finishing up their workouts at the same time.

They finally got that third player they had been looking for in the last regular season game against No. 11 West Virginia. Their triangle-and-two defense had helped propel the Mountaineers to victory during their previous meeting, but was rendered completely ineffective by Kilgore’s 33 points on 12 of 21 shooting and seven three pointers.

“That was one of the top teams in the country that he did it against. Right then and there you knew that Mik had what it took to be special,” Vreeswyk said.

As a sophomore, Kilgore started every game once again and led the team in three-point shooting percentage. Kilgore shifted around the lineup, often playing one of the wing spots, due to depth issues, and Chaney’s insistence on getting better shooters into the lineup.

"HE WAS A HUGE ADVOCATE FOR ME"

Kilgore’s second season on North Broad also coincided with McKie’s senior season at Simon Gratz. The Bulldogs star seemingly mirrored Kilgore’s basketball path -- a late-bloomer that was under-recruited. Chaney originally had some reservations about taking McKie, but was persuaded by not only Owls assistants Dean Demopoulos and Jim Maloney and Gratz head coach Bill Ellerbee, to recruit McKie, but also by Kilgore.

“Temple basketball was really all I knew,” McKie said. “He was a huge advocate for me, to Coach Chaney. ‘Hey, you’ve gotta get this kid, you’ve gotta get this kid.’ He was a big help in getting me to Temple University.”

In 1990-91, McKie, along with fellow freshman Eddie Jones, both sat out as Prop 48 academic non-qualifiers. They weren’t allowed to do much, if anything at all, with the team. Being unable to take part in any official team activities was tough for McKie, but he often found Kilgore trying to keep him in the loop.

“Mik, along with the other guys on the team, they were very encouraging,” McKie said. “They always kept us engaged with everything that was going on. It made us feel like we still were a part of the team, although we didn’t get a chance to travel and play with those guys. When Mik would come home from road trips, I would always ask him ‘How was it, man? How was this? How was that? We watched you guys on TV and it was exciting.’ It was always great to have those candid conversations with him.”

When not confined to official team or school responsibilities, McKie and Kilgore were inseparable. They continued to workout together and with Hardnett, while also just trying to be regular college kids.

“We spent a great deal of time around and playing the game, talking about life and just being silly teenagers, just doing silly stuff,” McKie said.

On the court, Kilgore transitioned from point guard to full time play-making wing, as Cincinnati transfer Vic Carstarphen became the primary ball handler. Kilgore was in the top two or three on the team in points, rebounds, assists, three point shooting and free throw shooting, which earned him Big 5 second team honors.

Where Kilgore really lives in Temple lore was his play in the 1991 NCAA Tournament. In the opening round against Purdue, Kilgore had arguably the best game of his career, a 25-point outburst on 8 of 11 shooting from the floor. He scored in a variety of ways -- at the rim, pull-up mid-range, and from three. He did all of his damage late in the first half and early in the second, allowing Temple to coast to an easy 80-63 victory.

Against North Carolina in the Elite Eight, Kilgore scored seven big points in the final three minutes, including a tough layup in the lane and an NBA-range three. Though he brought the Owls to within two with just over a minute left, Temple lost, but he was named to the 1991 All-East Region Team. As a senior, he was a co-captain on a team that eventually lost to the Michigan Fab Five in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and led the team in scoring and minutes played. He was again named to the Big 5’s second team, as well as third team honors from the Atlantic Ten.

McKie recalled a tough game at Rhode Island in late February that season. Al Skinner’s Rams team attempted to press Temple and speed the game up from Chaney’s typical methodical pace. Temple let up big leads in both halves in part due to Rhode Island’s full-court defensive pressure, though they eventually won the game.

“One time, Mik was moving really slow getting the ball from out of bounds. I was like ‘Hurry up, man! Get the ball out! Get ball out!’ Yelling at him, ‘Get the ball out! Get the ball out!’,” McKie said, laughing.

He got very impatient with Kilgore in the moment, and with the five second inbounds count winding down, and Chaney called timeout.

“[After the timeout] we were still out there arguing with each other. We always laughed about that situation, because we got distracted because of the pressure that they were applying on us -- really took my mind and focus off what it was I was supposed to be doing and getting into an argument with my best friend out there on the court. We would always laugh at that, but we were almost at the point where we were ready to come to blows,” McKie said.

Kilgore left Temple with the 11th-most points (1,471), 13th-most rebounds (627) and fifth-most assists (380). Currently, he ranks 20th in points, 19th in rebounds and 10th in assists and is the only member in the top 20 in all three categories. He only missed one game in his career and is on an exclusive list of Owls who started every game they played in an Temple uniform.

To Chaney and Vreeswyk, Kilgore was one of the most versatile players to ever put on a Temple uniform, and a player who was somewhat ahead of his time in terms of his positional versatility and overall makeup.



“He could play two or three positions on the floor, and that is where we are today. That’s why it was extraordinary in those days, because often players were confined and relegated to being in a certain niche position on the floor,” Chaney said. “In other words, his skills were very much like the skills of a Magic Johnson or Lebron James, being a tall man at that time. ‘Cause he was able to play with multiple skills. He could play on the outside and he had those mobile skills to do that.”

“He’s absolutely one of the most versatile [teammates],” Vreeswyk said. “I mean, the guy was 6-foot-8, 6-9 probably by the time he left Temple. He could do everything. He could make seven three pointers in a game, or he could post his guy up, he made his foul shots, he rarely turned the ball over, and he was a great rebounder.”

PURSUING A DIFFERENT DREAM

Kilgore left Temple a number of classes shy of receiving his diploma and went undrafted in the 1992 NBA Draft. He did spend several years playing internationally in Italy, France, Taiwan and Venezuela before stepping away from the game at the age of 30. During the summers while he was an overseas professional, he spent time in the offseason living with McKie in Portland and Jones in Los Angeles.

It was during this time, however, that he suffered his first heart attack. Jones was the one who rushed him to the hospital in his car.

“That’s why his career was cut short. I’ll rewind back. He probably was about 2-3 years in. He was playing overseas, he was making money doing that every year. One summer he went out to LA and he was out there playing with Eddie -- pickup ball out there with those guys at UCLA. He had a heart attack then,” McKie said. “That’s the unfortunate part for him where he had a promising career to be a professional, where he could make money.”

“I had an opportunity to talk with him to tell him, it’s time for you come back home. It’s time for you to pursue another area in terms of your life,” Chaney recalled telling Kilgore at the time, imploring him to return to Temple to finish up his remaining credits in order to graduate.

Kilgore returned full time to Philadelphia and spent several years in his post-basketball life as a mortgage banker, insurance broker and bar owner. At the same time, McKie was in the prime of his NBA career playing with his hometown Sixers. Kilgore was a regular spectator at McKie’s games and the two would hang out off the court again.

“We liked to play spades, sit up and talk trash,” McKie said. “We would do that all night. And that’s quite honestly how myself and Allen Iverson got really close is because he enjoyed playing spades, Mik enjoyed playing spades. We had a big group of guys that played cards together. We’d be up all night playing cards and just talking and cracking jokes, and having fun.”

Eventually Kilgore decided he wanted to pursue something he had dreamed of for a while. He wanted to become a basketball coach. But he needed to go back to get his college degree.

He called Chaney, who had been angry since he did not graduate on time, to let him know that he was planning on going back to school to finish up his remaining classes, but the coach was skeptical. To quell any lingering doubts, Kilgore made sure to call Chaney every step of the way over the years as he worked toward completion, whether it was good or bad.

McKie also returned to Temple in 2014 as an assistant coach, and having Kilgore back on campus on a daily basis once again brought McKie back to the old days.

“The thing I’m gonna miss the most is what I think we as humans take for granted every day -- just coming in my office, laughing, talking, sharing story, playing pickup ball at lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Just the simplicity of life,” McKie said.

And there was more.

“Him asking me what it’s like to be a father, and husband, and trying to be a college coach,” McKie added. “He saw it as being really difficult and would ask me how I do it every day. Just those things, just the human interaction that I think you get away from that, a lot because of social media and devices, phones and iPads and computers and emails. We forget how important it is to interact with people on a social side, just to engage.”

RECONNECTING WITH THE PROGRAM

While Kilgore was back on North Broad Street taking classes, he also re-involved himself with the Temple program, spending substantial time working with the current Owls and watching Fran Dunphy conduct practices. He would often share his own experiences with the team, chiding them to not make the same mistakes he did when he was a college student.

“‘Look, you guys have an opportunity right in front of you right now, take advantage of it. I didn’t take advantage of it, and now that’s why I’m back here in school,’” McKie remembered Kilgore telling the young players. “He just took pride in his work and any opportunity he got to share some experiences with the guys, he would. It was just great having him back to be a part of the program.”

McKie and Vreeswyk were in awe of of how well Kilgore performed in school, despite being more than 20 years removed from his last class. They saw his drive to clear one last hurdle before he could achieve his dream of becoming a coach and was receiving the necessary support to do so.

“He was a really good student. He always was a smart guy, a little stubborn at times, but he was always a smart guy. He really thrived in school, he enjoyed it,” McKie said. “How many people could come back and go to school in their 40s?”

“He always wanted to be a coach. He would want to get on the bench and be a coach, but he knew to do that, he was going to need to get his degree. So that was a motivating factor. Coach Chaney is a stickler about guys getting their degrees. I think that was a motivating factor,” Vreeswyk said. “What a great story. It needs to be told more often.”

In May of 2017, 25 years after his last college season, Kilgore graduated from Temple, majoring in criminal justice. His story received widespread attention, and was even mentioned by Temple President Richard Englert in his commencement address.

After he graduated, Kilgore knew he had to let his coach know that he didn’t have to be angry with him anymore.

“He called me on the phone and told me that Coach, I got my degree, which made me the happiest man alive. It fulfilled the promise that I made to his folks and I made to him, in that he would start and he would finish and gain a degree,” Chaney said. “Then he called me laughing and giggling and said to me he’s going to work on his masters. And I said, wait a minute, let’s not got too far [ahead], let’s make sure we get this B.S. degree.”

McKie remembers what he told Kilgore right after he received his diploma, reflecting on Kilgore’s long journey over the preceding two decades.

“I just told him how proud I was of him,” McKie said. “It was something that I knew he could do and he could do easily. It was just putting his mind to it. He fell a little bit in life, after he had that first heart attack. He was trying to figure some things out, which direction he wanted to go in, in terms of what he wanted to do with post-basketball life. And it took him some time to understand, it took him some time to get it, like most of us, we don’t get it right away. He figured it out, and he was able to go back to school, and again, how many people could go back to school in their early 40s and be successful at doing it? He did that, and I was proud of him, he endured, he showed strength, he showed courage, and he showed a lot of other people that it could be done at that age.”

Kilgore was one of several Owls in recent months to spearhead the effort to get the Chaney-era players more involved as well. Several players played some pickup basketball on campus in early September, and Kilgore was one of the guys at the forefront of trying to make it a once-a-month occurrence.

“He was instrumental in getting some of the guys that are younger than me, some of the more recent players, some of the guys, [including] a lot of the guys that played for Coach Dunphy,” Vreeswyk said. “It’s staying connected with teammates. Once you’re a teammate, or once you’ve come through the Temple program, regardless of what year, there’s always that brotherhood. I’m connected with guys I never played with. The only thing we have in common is that we played there at Temple University. That’s it. It is a brotherhood. Temple’s a different place. You need to be a certain type of player, certain type of person and we understand that.”

Recently, Kilgore accepted the head coaching job at Girard College and could hardly contain his excitement. He told just a few people -- including Chaney, McKie and Vreeswyk -- keeping the info under wraps until everything had been made official.



Chaney was pleased to learn Kilgore would be serving kids from disadvantaged backgrounds at Girard College, in the same way he had for all his years as a coach.

“It certainly brought a tear in my eyes to know that,” Chaney said. “You enter school to learn and you depart to serve. Mik had reached that stage where he went to school, and now he felt proud himself, which I hoped he would be someday, proud of himself, now that he was serving, because the people that he was serving, were people, many of the youngsters, are found in the area of all of our communities, all of our poor communities around the city.”

“He felt like that was his calling,” McKie noted.

Tragically, he never got that opportunity. Two weeks ago, he suffered a heart attack while conducting workouts and was never able to recover. His sudden death left a feeling of extreme sorrow among those who knew him, wondering why he passed just when he seemed like he was doing well with his career.

“He was ready for the next chapter of his life,” McKie said. “I just wish that he would’ve had the opportunity to taste victory from the fruits of his labor.”

Services for Kilgore were held last Friday at the Temple’s Performing Arts Center. The team held a moment of silence before the season opening game against La Salle, and wore warm-up shirts with Kilgore’s name and number on the back. Other plans to honor Kilgore have not yet been announced.

Chaney remembered him as a genuine person who was both easy to get along with, passionate on the court, fun-loving, and could find great humor among his peers.

Vreeswyk put it in more simple terms.

“I’m proud to say that I was Mik’s teammate,” he said.