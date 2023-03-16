Temple officially announced Thursday that second-year head coach Stan Drayton has hired Marcus Berry as his Chief of Staff and Tyree Foreman as his running backs coach.

OwlScoop.com first reported Berry's hire, as well as Foreman's.

In Berry, Drayton is getting an experienced and well-connected recruiter, one who signed three top-30 recruiting classes in his six seasons as Maryland's director of recruiting, including the nation's 20th-ranked class in 2021.

Berry is replacing Everett Withers, who initially left Drayton's staff after the 2022 season to become the assistant head coach and defensive passing game coordinator at Florida Atlantic, but Football Scoop reported Tuesday that Withers is heading back to Temple to become Drayton's defensive coordinator. That position opened up when the Eagles hired former Owls defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot to become their linebackers coach.

Although Temple has not yet officially announced Withers' return, a source who spoke with OwlScoop.com this week confirmed Football Scoop's report and said Withers has been at Edberg-Olson Hall this week.

And after four seasons at Towson, Foreman is returning to Temple, where he coached the Owls' running backs from 2007 to 2014, mentoring former all-conference backs like Bernard Pierce and Matt Brown.