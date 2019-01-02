After its best start in six seasons, Temple is approaching the most important stretch of its schedule to date, and it starts tonight at 7 p.m. (ESPNews) in the Owls' American Athletic Conference opener at UCF in Orlando.

After a 10-day holiday break, the 10-2 Owls will take on a Knights team that has an identical 10-2 record and has won four straight games. Temple and UCF are the only teams in the American at this early juncture of the season to have two top-10 scorers in the league, with the Owls' Shizz Alston Jr. leading the conference at 19.3 points per game and Quinton Rose seventh at 16.3 points per outing, while the Knights' backcourt duo of B.J. Taylor (17.5 ppg.) and Aubrey Dawkins (15.6) is fifth and 10th, respectively, in scoring.

Keeping Taylor and Dawkins in check will be important for Temple, of course, but UCF has a true difference maker in the paint in 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall, who is fourth nationally in blocked shots per game at 3.33. He is averaging 10.7 points per game and shooting 80 percent from the floor, having missed just 14 of his 70 attempts.

Statistically speaking, UCF has been good at both ends of the floor. The Knights are the top-shooting team in the American at 47.8 percent and second in the conference in field goal percentage defense at 38.0 percent, while Temple is ranked eighth (44.1 percent) and 11th (44.4 percent), respectively, in those categories.

Beyond the scoring of Alston and Rose and the play of sophomore guard Nate Pierre-Louis (11.9 points, team-high 6.8 rebounds per game), Temple has won, in part, on the strength of taking care of the basketball and taking it away. The Owls are 16th in the nation in steals per game with 9.2 and 18th in fewest turnovers with 10.2 per game. Temple is 34th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.38 with 180 assists and 130 turnovers, and tied with Cincinnati for first in the league. Temple is third in the American in assists – behind Memphis and Cincinnati – at 15.0 per game.

After playing at Wichita State Sunday, Temple will return home to face No. 22 Houston next Wednesday and then a much-improved USF team three days later that is also off to a 10-2 start.

