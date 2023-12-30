For much of Saturday’s American Athletic Conference opener, Temple's women's basketball team looked sluggish.

The team that usually focuses on quick starts didn’t find a spark until halfway through the third quarter when freshman guard Tristen Taylor came off the bench to get Aleah Nelson some rest. With Taylor at the helm, the Owls scored 10 of the game's next 12 points, gaining a new confidence and taking its first commanding lead of the contest.

The Owls closed out the fourth quarter and won their first conference game 71-58 over UTSA at The Liacouras Center. Temple moved back above .500 with the win, sitting at 7-6.

“What a great way to start our conference today,” said Temple head coach Diane Richardson. “Our defense really showed today. We bounced back; we didn’t get our heads down and played confidently.”

Taylor finished with just five points, but her energy off the bench reignited the Owls’ offense, which shot nearly 50% from the field in the third quarter. The Owls had a four-point advantage in the frame, their largest of the game.

“The one thing about Tristen is she’s not afraid,” Richardson said. “I had a little one-on-one with her at halftime, and she responded. That’s a good thing from a freshman.”

Five Owls scored in double-figures Saturday. Guard Tarriyonna Gary led the way, earning 14 points, including 11 in the second half, and Nelson had 13. Forwards Rayne Tucker and Ines Piper were right behind them, adding a combined 20 points from the frontcourt. Guard Tiarra East had 11 points, marking her seventh straight double-digit point total.

Temple’s path to victory was not an easy one. The Owls continued to struggle shooting beyond the arc, making just one of their eight attempts in the first half. Though they finished well, the Owls shot 33% from three-point range on 12 attempts.

After their third-quarter surge, Temple nearly gave up its lead to start the fourth. UTSA guard Sidney Love had six of her eight total points in the quarter, but the Owls held the Roadrunners scoreless for three minutes near the end, securing the win.

“I am pleased with the win,” Richardson said. “I am pleased with the performance. As you can see, equal-opportunity offense prevails."

The Owls will be back home Jan. 2 when they face North Texas at 7 p.m. at The Liacouras Center.

Here are some key takeaways from Temple’s win.

Three-point defense

While Temple shot the three decently, the team’s defense struggled to guard UTSA at the other arc. The Roadrunners entered Saturday with the worst three-point shooting percentage in the AAC but found a groove against the Owls, shooting 31% from downtown.

The Owls also entered Saturday with the worst three-point defense in the conference. Opponents averaged almost 34% against the Cherry and White, but the Roadrunners could not take advantage.

Many of UTSA’s three-point attempts were uncontested, but the Roadrunners missed most of their open looks. The Owls escaped the first half with minimal damage despite leaving scorers open more often than not.

Tucker and Gary dominate

For much of the first half, Tucker kept Saturday’s game close. Without Tucker’s presence in the paint, the Owls would not have kept up on either end of the floor through their slow start. She had another double-double, her fifth of the year and third in the last four games.

Tucker had extra motivation Saturday afternoon as the game marked her first against an AAC opponent.

“I wanted to step out and set a statement for the rest of the season,” Tucker said. “Overall, I think we came back from break mentally prepared to go into conference play.”

Gary entered the second half with only three points but caught fire midway through the third quarter. She shot 4 of 6 from the field and knocked down her only three-point attempt in the second half, leading with 11 points in the final 20 minutes.

“I feel like I bring a lot of energy to the team,” Gary said. “My teammates expect me to go out there and get steals because that’s what’s going to help us win the game.”

The two combined for 24 points on the day and kept the Owls within arms reach before pulling away.

Putbacks

Temple continued dominating the offensive glass Saturday. The Owls entered the game No. 4 in the country in offensive rebounds per game with nearly 18. Their 12 offensive rebounds marked the second-lowest total of the season, behind their 10 rebounds against Georgetown. … Temple held UTSA scoreless for eight different two-minute stretches throughout the game, including twice in each quarter. The Owls didn’t allow a basket in the final four minutes of play. … Temple’s 71 points represented the highest total UTSA has allowed to an opponent this season.

Postgame press conference

Head coach Diane Richardson, Rayne Tucker and Tarriyonna Gary talked to the media after Saturday’s 71-58 win. Hear what they had to say about picking up their first conference victory.