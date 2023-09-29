Thursday night, Temple head coach Stan Drayton appeared on a postgame Zoom call with reporters for just three minutes.

Anything worth talking about wasn’t good.

“Tulsa came out ready to play,” Drayton said, “more ready than we did.”

That’s an understatement, and not a promising sign five games into Drayton’s second season.

Temple played with poor fundamentals, suffered more injuries, and was completely overwhelmed at Tulsa, 48-26, in its American Athletic Conference opener Tulsa Thursday night at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Drayton got three of his four injured starters who missed last Saturday’s game - wide receiver Dante Wright, cornerback Jalen McMurray and center Richard Rodriguez - back for conference play, but it didn’t matter. Tulsa (3-2, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) ran his team off the field, leaving the second-year head coach and his staff with far more questions than answers.

On its first drive of the game, Temple moved the ball well. Tight ends Jordan Smith and David Martin-Robinson combined for 48 of the Owls’ 57 yards, and kicker Camden Price hit a 36-yard field goal to give the Owls a 3-0 lead.

Things went downhill quickly after that.

Tulsa scored touchdowns on three of its five drives in the first half, and then scored on five of eight drives in the second. Temple’s offense simply could not keep up.

Tulsa quarterback Cardell Williams carved up the Temple defense. The freshman threw just three incompletions on 17 passes, had 244 yards and three touchdowns. Williams added 90 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well.

“I thought we matched up decently against Tulsa,” Drayton said. “It didn’t play out like that.”

For the second straight week, the Owls could not run the ball, which ended up hurting both sides of the ball. While the defense struggled, particularly the secondary, the offense couldn’t stay on the field, which hurt the team in the long run.

Run game struggles again

Last week, the Owls finished with 11 rushing yards against the second-best run defense in the country in No. 18 Miami.

This week, against a Tulsa team that came in giving up 124 yards on the ground per game, the Owls could not find a spark from the backfield. Freshman Joquez Smith was Temple’s leading rusher, finishing with 26 yards on 11 carries, and the Owls combined for just 44 yards on the ground. Temple currently averages 95 rushing yards per game – and even that total is inflated due to its 290-yard performance against an overmatched FCS program in Norfolk State.

Sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner has mentioned in the past that the running game takes the pressure off of him in a game. Thursday night, the pressure was on. He finished completing 27 of 49 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The Owls moved the ball at times, but drives started sputtering toward the red zone when Tulsa could commit to stopping the throw. Temple went just 6 of 18 on third down, including an abysmal 1 of 6 on third down in the second half, and 3 of 6 on fourth down.

On one fourth-and-2 play from the Tulsa 15-yard line, Warner had running back Darvon Hubbard open in the middle of the field but didn’t see him. Getting the ball to him would have easily picked up the first-down yardage, but Warner instead forced an incomplete pass in the direction of freshman wideout Xavier Irvin.

“Yeah, they did better in spots, but we’ve got to find a way to be better,” Drayton said. “The goal is to be as healthy as possible. Some guys need to step up this week.”

Lost in the trenches

Temple’s poor offensive line play has been a topic of conversation since Drayton took over the program. Drayton criticized both sides of his offensive line earlier in the week to different degrees, saying they needed to be better.

Those talks will continue at least another week, as they struggled once again.

Despite only allowing one sack, the offensive line allowed consistent pressure from both sides of the line. Warner had little time to throw which contributed to his 55% completion percentage.

Their struggles continued in the run game as well. Temple’s 44 rushing yards were its second-lowest rushing total of the season.

In back-to-back weeks, the Owls were outclassed at the line. Despite a better game from right tackle Victor Stoffel, there is much room for improvement. Walk-on Jon Fagley, who has been called upon in the past two weeks to replace struggling starters Jackson Pruitt (against Norfolk State) and Diego Barajas (against Miami) got the start Thursday night, but there hasn’t been one combination of five players up front that has played well.

On the other side of the ball, Temple’s lack of depth was obvious, especially when Allan Haye left the game in a brace. An already thin line had no help, and Tulsa had its way up front.

The Owls gave up 289 yards on the ground. They couldn’t shed blocks. They took bad angles and missed tackles. It’s not going to be fun to watch on film.

A deflated defense

Temple hasn’t played particularly well on defense the last two weeks. The Owls have allowed 1,076 total yards in that span, and 533 of those yards came Thursday night at Tulsa.

Tulsa’s passing game had struggled to begin the season, amassing 721 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Thursday night, Williams looked like a seasoned, three-year starter instead of a true freshman, passing for 244 yards and three touchdowns with an 82% completion percentage, an early career-high.

In the process, he made Temple’s secondary look vulnerable. McMurray, who is supposed to be the Owls’ best cover corner, got turned around in coverage and beat by Tulsa wideout Marquis Shoulders for a 10-yard touchdown pass on a beautiful, back-shoulder fade throw that helped put the Golden Hurricane ahead for good at the 6:15 mark of the first quarter. And when Tulsa went ahead by 14-3 with 1:58 left in the first quarter on another Williams-to-Shoulders scoring connection, this time from 27 yards out, Shoulders had Temple cornerback Elijah Clark beat from the line.

The Owls’ run defense wasn’t as bad as it was in their previous matchup with Tulsa in 2022 where they allowed 299 yards, but it wasn’t far off. Temple allowed 10 yards less in Thursday night’s meeting as the Golden Hurricane rushed for 289 to go along with three touchdowns. Williams racked up 90 yards on 10 carries from the quarterback position, and three Tulsa running backs totaled at least 59 yards and one touchdown, led by Anthony Watkins’ 77 yards on 20 carries.

Injuries

In addition to losing Allan Haye, wide receiver Amad Anderson Jr. suffered what appeared to be a lower-leg injury in the fourth quarter. He finished with four catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Thursday night, and losing him for any extended amount of time would be a big blow to an already-struggling offense.

Stat stuff

Sam Martin Jr.’s kick return touchdown was Temple’s first since 2018 when Isaiah Wright took one to the house against UConn. … Temple has been outscored 89-33 in the last two games. … E.J. Warner completed just 55 percent of his throws. After throwing for 3,028 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions en route to being named the American Athletic Conference rookie of the year last season, Warner is in the bottom 10 in Quarterback Efficiency at the FBS level this season.