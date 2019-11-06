There were the natural emotions that came with coaching his first game at the helm of the Temple basketball program.

But when it came time to answering a question about how it felt to get his first win as the Owls’ head coach, Aaron McKie answered with a few succinct words.

“Good,” he said. “I’ll take it.”

Fair enough. It seemed like the appropriate assessment, because Temple’s 70-62 win over Drexel before a crowd of 7,025 fans at the Liacouras Center Tuesday night was far from a season-opening masterpiece.

The Owls saw an 11-point first half lead disappear by halftime. They got outrebounded by seven and by eight on the offensive glass. They trailed by five in the second half before they eventually got their act together with a 14-2 run.

There were three missed dunks, 11 turnovers and several times where Temple simply looked the part of a team that is very much in the early stages of figuring out how to play together with a few new pieces and two new assistant coaches on the bench.

Some of that is to be expected, but the players weren’t really in the mood for excuses after the game or willing to chalk it up to first-game jitters.

"We have big goals, big aspirations,” said junior forward J.P. Moorman II, who started and finished with nine points, five rebounds and two assists in almost 32 minutes of action. “If we don't rebound the ball, we can throw those out the window."

Junior guard Nate Pierre-Louis led the Owls with 10 rebounds and chipped in 15 points to round out his double-double. He also added five steals and, in the process, became the first Temple player to post a stat line of at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and five steals since Mark Tyndale did it back in 2006.

Senior guard Quinton Rose scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half, with three coming on a 3-point play that saw him posterize 6-foot-10 Drexel forward Tadas Kararinas with an emphatic dunk. Rose spent a little more than 10 minutes on the bench in the second half with an injury that’s not believed to be anything serious.

Despite its flaws, Temple won in part Tuesday because it simply has more depth and talent than Drexel, which was led by T.J. Bickerstaff’s 16 points. McKie said in the offseason and recently that he would play multiple players and not be afraid to use his bench to keep his team fresh, and he made good on that promise in the opener. Every available scholarship player played (freshman Damian Dunn is still recovering from a broken foot he sustained earlier this fall), and that included the debuts of transfer Monty Scott (six points on 3 of 11 shooting off the bench) and promising freshman point guard Josh Pierre-Louis, who collected two assists and a steal and drew a charge in a little more than five minutes of playing time.

Senior point guard Alani Moore started and played nearly 36 minutes, a team-high, and finished with nine points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals, but McKie substituted frequently Tuesday night, even late in the game. With less than six minutes to play, a lineup of Josh Pierre-Louis, Nate Pierre-Louis, Moore, Dre Perry (six points, three rebounds) and Moorman forced a shot-clock violation.

Clad in a checkered suit jacket and maroon (or maybe dark cherry red?) pants and tie, McKie patrolled the sideline and was out of his chair frequently. And when the game went to halftime tied at 31-31, the new head coach let his team have it.

“I didn’t like how the first half ended, so I went in there and gave them a big piece of my mind,” McKie said. “… We were playing below the standard. Everybody was out there trying to win the game on one play.”

They eventually snapped out of that for the most part, but McKie and his team know there’s a lot to clean up before they play Morgan State Saturday. And when it comes to trusting his coaching and preparation and letting everything else take care of itself, McKie said he’s still a work in progress with that right now as a first-year head coach.

“As a player, you have some control over the outcome sometimes,” McKie said. “When you’re one of five out there on the floor, you can control your nerves. But what I realized right away as a coach, sometimes you don’t have that luxury. It’s left to 18-, 19-, 20-year-old kids to settle your nerves. You hope as a coach that you prepare them well enough to be on the better side of the game, and that’s meaning the victory.”

And when did his nerves feel settled?

“When the horn went off at the end of the game,” McKie said.